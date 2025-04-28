Tuzara Post Newsletter

Hermit Hank
1h

Now it seems that the air collision was intentional. Was pilot under MK-ULTRA influence? Ask the CIA.

Constance
2h

Cannot imagine how the loved ones are able to handle this news. I read articles saying it was suicide by pilot. At least the helicopters have been moved to another location.

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
