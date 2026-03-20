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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
6h

A Federal Task force...

What is the Task?

To cover up the Truth.

ANTIFA trained by the Mossad.

BLM trained by the Mossad

Financed by Soros who is Mossad.

The Government under Jewish control.

So it is a task force to cover up and blame Islam in favor of the Jews!

Give me my money.

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