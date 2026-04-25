By M.D. Kittle

April 26, 2026

The leftists at ActBlue got some ’splainin’ to do. Of course, that’s hard to do when you’re taking the Fifth.

The Democrats’ favorite — and allegedly crooked — fundraising platform is under greater scrutiny in the latest joint interim staff report from the House’s Administration, Judiciary, and Oversight and Government Committees.

The report, “Fraud on ActBlue, Part II: Illicit Foreign Donations and a Cover-Up Spur Mass Resignations and Firings on ActBlue’s Legal and Compliance Team,” sheds more light on the criminally suspect practices of the left-wing fundraising titan.

It’s really illegal to accept political contributions from foreign entities and individuals.

Released Monday, the report arrived on the same day Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against ActBlue for “misleading consumers about its unlawful donation processes that allow fraudulent and foreign donations to undermine the integrity of our nation’s elections.”

‘Knowing and Willful Acceptance’

Among its key findings, the report reveals that five former and current ActBlue employees appearing for depositions “invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination during questioning — for a total of 146 times.”

It also details the “mass exodus” of the platform’s legal and compliance team in the wake of the 2024 election.

Within four months following the sweeping Republican victory, the Democrat fundraising machine’s legal and compliance team was gone — having resigned, been fired, or stepped out on “extended leave,” according to the report.

Why? Because of ActBlue’s “’knowing and willful’ acceptance of illegal foreign contributions, and the subsequent cover-up,” the report charges.

Earlier this month The New York Times reported that the donation collector’s lawyers had warned that “ActBlue may have misled Congress” about how it handled foreign contributions.

“According to subsequent media reports, this mass exodus was a direct consequence of ActBlue’s failure to deter illegal foreign political donations — which the Committees first uncovered in April 2025 — and CEO Regina Wallace-Jones’s previous misstatements to Congress,” the report states.

Beyond “misstatements,” ActBlue employees deposed by the committees declined to answer questions about the platform’s activities and security processes.

During the five depositions of key ActBlue fraud-prevention and legal personnel, “the employees invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to every single one of the Committees’ substantive questions,” the report notes.

As The Federalist has reported, the House committees last summer issued a subpoena to ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones.

House Committees Issue Subpoena To ActBlue CEO In Donation Fraud Probe

The subpoena gives Regina Wallace-Jones until Aug. 12 to turn over the documents the committees have requested.

It did the same for others in the organization.

At the time the committee chairs said ActBlue had “suspended its cooperation.”

“The Committees have found significant evidence that ActBlue had ‘a fundamentally unserious approach to fraud prevention’ during this period,” the chairs wrote in letters informing the ActBlue employees of the subpoena.

‘Allowed Bad Actors’

Records obtained through previous subpoenas confirmed suspicions that ActBlue had accepted unverified payments during record-smashing fundraising totals for the Democratic Party’s presidential replacement candidate, then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

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Harris raised an astonishing $81 million in the 24 hours following fake pResident Joe Biden calling it quits in July 2024.

Kamala Harris’ campaign says it raised more than $100 million after launch

“In August, the campaign said it raised $361 million, bringing the total to more than $615 million in fundraising since Harris had entered the race,” CBS News reported in October 2024.

Kamala Harris campaign surpasses $1 billion in fundraising, source says

The congressional investigation has found donations poured through the platform from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Colombia, and other countries, as The Federalist reported previously.

ActBlue has consistently denied wrongdoing and insists it has “always been forthcoming with Congress.”

House GOP leaders accuse ActBlue of sneaky tactics to obstruct campaign finance fraud probe

House investigators have a different point of view.

The bottom line, the committees’ report alleges, is that ActBlue “allowed bad actors, including foreign actors, to exploit its online platform to make fraudulent political donations.”

The full staff report comes after a follow-up letter by the committee chairmen sent to Wallace-Jones last week demanding that ActBlue fully comply with past subpoenas.

‘Foreign Donations and Dark Money’

In a recent column published on the Federalist Society’s site, New York election law attorney Joseph Thomas Burns wrote that it appears “ActBlue’s legal troubles may have just begun.”

Burns noted a previous congressional report that highlighted ActBlue’s efforts to weaken its anti-fraud safeguards in 2024.

“What’s more disturbing is that according to the congressional report, ActBlue attempted to hide the fact that anti-fraud measures were relaxed,” the attorney asserted.

“The report shows that ActBlue, one of the nation’s major players in online political fundraising, is simply not taking the necessary steps to stop fraudulent and illegal political contributions from being made over its platform.”

Burns is absolutely right about one thing: ActBlue’s legal troubles have just begun.

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the platform that has processed north of $16 billion in donations — more than the GDP of some nations — over the past 22 years.

Paxton opened a probe into the organization in 2023, eventually sending the Federal Election Commission a Petition for Rulemaking “detailing how suspicious actors had appeared to be continuing to use ActBlue’s political fundraising platform to make a large number of straw political donations.”

“The radical left has relied on ActBlue as a way to funnel foreign donations and dark money into their political campaigns to subvert our laws and compromise the integrity of our elections,” Paxton said in a press release.

“ActBlue lied to Congress and to the American people, and I will ensure justice is served.”

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BOTTOMLINE

A new joint interim staff report from three Republican-led House committees—Administration, Judiciary, and Oversight and Government Reform—was released on April 20, 2026, titled “Fraud on ActBlue, Part II: Illicit Foreign Donations and a Cover-Up Spur Mass Resignations and Firings on ActBlue’s Legal and Compliance Team.”

It alleges that ActBlue (the dominant Democratic small-dollar fundraising platform) knowingly and willfully accepted illegal foreign political contributions in violation of federal law (which bars foreign nationals from donating to U.S. elections) and then engaged in a cover-up involving misleading statements to Congress and withholding documents.

By March 2025, every member of ActBlue’s legal and compliance team had resigned, been fired, or gone on extended leave.

The report attributes this directly to the foreign-donation failures and alleged cover-up, citing internal communications about retaliation, whistleblower concerns, and leadership’s handling of the issues.

Five current or former ActBlue fraud-prevention/legal employees were deposed.

All invoked the Fifth Amendment 146 times total—declining to answer every substantive question about fraud prevention, foreign donations, internal decisions, the mass exodus, and related topics.

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