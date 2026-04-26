By Baxter Dmitry

April 27, 2026

If a technology existed that could break our dependence on fuel and control… would you ever be allowed to see it?

There’s a line in science you’re not allowed to cross. Most people never see it.

Most researchers never get near it. But every so often, someone does.

And when they do… the system springs into action and they are taken out.

You’ve heard the name Nikola Tesla. A man who didn’t just invent—he challenged the entire structure of how energy could exist in the world. Wireless transmission. Ambient power.

A system where energy isn’t controlled, rationed, or sold.

Then he dies under mysterious circumstances. And his work? Seized and locked away.

That’s where the story is supposed to end. But it doesn’t. Because every few decades… someone else shows up working on something just close enough to that same line.

And in our generation, that someone was Amy Eskridge.

Amy Eskridge wasn’t a celebrity scientist. Because she was operating in a space few people can understand, and most people never even hear about—gravity modification, advanced propulsion, the outer edges of physics.

She founded her own research lab and was trying to develop anti-gravity technology, a way to control or cancel out gravity, which could revolutionize space travel and energy production.

Anti-gravity and “free energy” are two sides of the same coin.

Control gravity, and you don’t need fuel—you change how objects move through space itself. No engines, no burn, just motion.

In other words, energy with almost no cost.

Just like Tesla, Eskridge made a breakthrough. And she wasn’t staying quiet. She was preparing to go public, as bombshell resurfaced footage proves.

She was preparing for a conference. A presentation. A collaboration tied—directly or indirectly—to work that originated inside NASA’s sphere.

In her own own words: she wrote a paper. It was under peer review.

They were “substantiating data.” And they expected it to be released… within 30 days. Thirty days from disclosure.

That’s not speculation. That was a countdown. And when it began, the threats started coming thick and fast.

But she didn’t back off. She kept pushing toward publication—closing in on what she described as exotic, breakthrough technology she believed the world needed to see.

And then—everything stopped. A cease-and-desist. The presentation was pulled. The material was locked down.

The explanation: NASA intellectual property restrictions.

On paper, that sounds routine. But here’s what doesn’t fit:

If everything was normal… why was a public disclosure planned in the first place?

If the process was standard… why the urgency? Why the 30-day timeline?

And if the work was cleared enough to be “in the home stretch”… why did it vanish instead of appearing?

Because it didn’t come out in 30 days. It didn’t come out in 60.

What surfaced later—months down the line—was something far more controlled, far more technical, and, according to her colleagues, far less revealing than what she wanted to give to the world.

So what happened in that window? What changed between “about to go public”… and total silence?.

This is where the story goes off the rails.

Eskridge spoke openly about pressure from the outside. About being targeted. About interference that most people will never experience, let alone talk about publicly.

Her father, a NASA scientist, told her she was paranoid.

She wasn’t paranoid. We have it on tape. Two men threatening her in public. Attending her conference, telling her she could be “disappeared.”

The man threatening Eskridge mentioned Dr. Ning Li, a prominent DoD physicist, known for her research into superconductivity and anti-gravity.

She was involved in a severe 2014 car accident that gave her brain damage and ended her career.

No wonder Eskridge stated clearly, unequivocally, that she was not planning on taking her life. Under no circumstances would she ever take her own life. That if she was found dead…. they killed her.

And in 2022, she was gone.

Officially, the story ends there. But in reality, that’s exactly where it begins.

Some discoveries don’t fail—they disappear. Not because they don’t work… but because they do. And if they saw light of day, the whole world would change.

And that’s a risk the elite are killing people to avoid.

Once you look at the full timeline of Amy Eskridge’s death, the official narrative doesn’t just crumble — it becomes laughably impossible to believe.

A scientist working on unconventional physics and exotic technology.

A stated intention to bring it into the open.

A last-minute shutdown by NASA.

A promised publication that never arrives as expected.

And a life that is snuffed out before any of it is fully explained.

And when you place it next to earlier cases—including figures like Tesla—the question becomes impossible to ignore: How many times does this exact sequence have to repeat… before the public stop accepting the official narrative?

Investigative Journalist Daniel Liszt joined Alex Jones to discuss the spate of scientist deaths, including Amy Eskridge.

He says The X Protect Group, a Deep State organization established in 1946, the same year the CIA was founded, is behind the assassinations and disappearances of scientists connected to gravity control and alien tech.

And he’s got receipts.

The truth is… the global elite, working hand-in-hand with their enforcers inside NASA, the Department of Energy, and certain three-letter agencies, have been ruthlessly guarding free energy technology for over a century.

This isn’t science fiction.

Free energy has been invented, demonstrated, and is ready to give humanity unlimited clean power for next to nothing… and every single time a brilliant mind steps forward to liberate it, or alert the public, they end up dead.

Heart attacks at 40. Sudden ‘suicides.’ Mysterious car accidents. Disappearances without a trace.

Ready for Amy Eskridge’s final clip?

In this footage, she claims anti-gravity wasn’t just theoretical—it has already been discovered four times… and each time, it was shut down by the government before it could reach the public.

Think about that for a second. Something far more efficient really exists—a technology that could break dependence on fuel, debt, and centralized control.

But the powers that be want to keep us enslaved in the prison they have constructed for us.

Then Eskridge says she was getting close to revealing it herself—before being warned, in no uncertain terms, what would happen if she went through with it.

Some things don’t change.

Nikola Tesla’s Wardenclyffe Tower on Long Island, New York, was demolished by the US government on July 4, 1917, after it became known that he planned to give the world free energy.

Tesla was censored through government-controlled newspapers.

He was one of the most important inventors of all time, yet he was censored through government-controlled media and never mentioned in schools—all because the government wanted to prevent further research into free energy.

READ MORE:

Epstein Files Reveal Elite are Murdering Free Energy Scientists to Keep Humanity Enslaved

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Whistleblowers confirmed U.S.’ use of Tesla-based time travel technology & secret military bases on Mars

BOTTOMLINE

Amy Eskridge (died June 11, 2022, age ~34) co-founded the Institute for Exotic Science in Huntsville, Alabama, with her father, Richard Eskridge (a retired NASA engineer/scientist).

Her research focused on experimental propulsion concepts, including antigravity and gravity modification—fringe ideas in mainstream physics aimed at advanced space travel concepts.

She was not a NASA employee but worked independently on speculative physics.

Before her death, Eskridge posted videos and texts claiming she was targeted by a “directed energy weapon” (e.g., her hands appearing burned/inflamed), received threats, and feared for her life.

In one message to a friend, she wrote: “If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not.”

She also mentioned pressure related to her work, including a presentation reportedly pulled over NASA intellectual property concerns.

Resurfaced footage and texts have gone viral recently (April 2026), especially alongside other cases like NASA engineer Joshua LeBlanc’s 2025 fiery Tesla crash death and an FBI review of multiple scientists in sensitive fields (sometimes called the “Nuclear 11” online).

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