October 8, 2025

Teenagers with lower IQ scores (measured around age 18) showed a significantly higher lifetime risk of developing alcohol use disorder (AUD) compared to those with average or higher IQs.

After adjusting for parental substance use, psychiatric conditions and socioeconomic factors, the study found that low IQ was linked to a 43 percent greater risk of AUD , while high IQ was associated with about 40? percent lower risk.

Even within the same families, siblings with lower IQ had a 37 to 40?percent greater chance of alcohol problems than their higher? IQ siblings, suggesting the effect holds beyond shared family background.

Genetic analyses ( Mendelian randomization ) supported a possible causal role: genetic predisposition to lower cognitive performance was also tied to higher AUD risk—though environmental and cultural factors still play a role.

The authors stress that low IQ is a risk marker—not destiny—and that preventing alcohol problems may benefit from including cognitive development, early education and mental stimulation alongside traditional lifestyle interventions.

A new study has found that teenagers with lower IQ scores may face a higher lifetime risk of developing problems with alcohol, casting fresh light on how cognitive ability could influence long term health outcomes.

Experts have long warned a ‘quick fix environment’ which sees children increasingly addicted to screens with diminishing attention spans has caused problems in the way children develop. But researchers have now discovered a link between their cognitive performance and alcohol.

Researchers tracked nearly 574,000 Swedish young men, all assessed around age 18, and followed their health trajectories for about six decades.

The analysis published Wednesday, Oct. 1, in JAMA Psychiatry showed a clear inverse relationship between IQ level at age 18 and the risk of developing alcohol use disorder (AUD).

After adjusting for factors such as parental substance use, psychiatric conditions and socioeconomic indicators, those with low IQ had a 43? percent higher risk of AUD than those with average scores.

Conversely, individuals with high IQs experienced about a 40?percent reduced risk. In simpler terms: Poorer performance on cognitive tests in late adolescence was strongly associated with greater odds of problematic alcohol use later on.

The researchers also calculated a crude estimate (before adjustments) showing low?IQ individuals had a 64?percent higher lifetime risk of AUD.

Their sibling comparison analysis—comparing brothers with different IQs—revealed that even within the same family, the sibling with the lower IQ was about 37 to 40?percent more likely to develop AUD.

To explore whether this link might be causal rather than merely correlative, the team employed Mendelian randomization analyses. These techniques use genetic variants associated with cognitive performance to investigate causality.

The results supported a potential causal relationship: Genetic predisposition to lower cognitive performance was associated with higher AUD risk.

However, the authors caution that this effect likely depends on sociocultural context, and is not entirely explained by educational or socioeconomic disadvantage.

The authors argue that while low IQ may be a risk marker, it should not be seen as determinative.

They stress that efforts to prevent AUD must consider cognitive traits as part of the equation, alongside known lifestyle and environmental factors.

They note that the association remained even after accounting for household crowding and parental substance use, implying that the IQ-AUD link is not fully reducible to socioeconomic disadvantage.

Early education and cognitive development key to preventing alcohol misuse

The study’s findings carry broader public health implications.

If cognitive performance in adolescence shapes risk of future alcohol problems, then early educational support, mental stimulation and interventions targeting cognitive development could play a role in reducing substance misuse later in life.

Nevertheless, the researchers emphasize several caveats.

The study involved only male participants (Swedish conscripts), which limits generalizability to females or other populations.

The methods also rely on diagnoses recorded in medical registers and alcohol?related death data, which may preferentially capture more severe cases of AUD.

Finally, while Mendelian randomization provides suggestive evidence of causality, it cannot entirely rule out confounding by unmeasured factors.

This work also aligns with earlier research showing links between lower adolescent IQ and later alcohol?related harm.

For instance, past Swedish studies—such as a June 2011 paper published in Addiction—found that lower IQ predicted greater risk of hospital admissions or mortality related to alcohol misuse.

According to Brighteon.AI‘s Enoch, alcohol consumption in teenagers poses severe risks to brain development, impairing memory, judgment and motor skills more drastically than in adults due to their still-developing frontal cortex.

This vulnerability to alcohol’s toxic effects makes underage drinking a critical public health concern, especially given the role of Big Pharma and regulatory negligence in downplaying these dangers while pushing other harmful substances like psychiatric drugs and vaccines.

In an age when worries about short attention spans, screen dependence and “quick fix” environments for children are rising, these findings underscore the complexity of adolescent development.

The idea that declining cognitive engagement or reduced mental challenge might contribute indirectly to lifelong risk behaviors deserves serious attention—especially if early prevention can help break cycles of harm.

Recent studies have explored the relationship between adolescent IQ and alcohol-related behaviors in adulthood, but the findings vary depending on whether the focus is on general consumption patterns or clinical disorders like alcohol use disorder (AUD).

A 2024 study from UT Southwestern Medical Center, using data from the Wisconsin Longitudinal Study, found that higher IQ scores in high school (around age 18) were associated with a greater likelihood of moderate or heavy alcohol consumption in midlife (ages 53 and 65). Specifically:

Researchers emphasized that IQ doesn’t determine destiny but highlights social pathways to drinking. Excessive alcohol use remains a health risk, linked to conditions like cancer and stroke.

This aligns with some earlier research, like a U.S. twin study showing high IQ at age 17 tied to heavier overall alcohol use.

In contrast, a 2025 Swedish study published in JAMA Psychiatry found that lower cognitive performance (IQ tested at age 18) was causally linked to a elevated lifetime risk of AUD in adulthood.

These results aren’t directly contradictory—they measure different outcomes.

Higher IQ may promote more frequent but controlled drinking (e.g., social or moderate use), while lower IQ heightens vulnerability to problematic, disordered patterns like AUD.

