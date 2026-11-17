By QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute

November 17, 2026

A new genetic test developed by researchers at QIMR Berghofer and Flinders University, along with international collaborators, can identify people at up to 10 times the normal risk of developing open-angle glaucoma, the most common form of the disease and the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide.

The findings, published in Ophthalmology, show the test is a major improvement on earlier versions and could help doctors detect and treat glaucoma before sight is lost.

Glaucoma damages the optic nerve and usually has no symptoms in its early stages.

About half of all people with glaucoma remain undiagnosed, even in countries with good access to eye care.

Because lost vision cannot be restored, early detection is critical.

The test uses a polygenic risk score, which combines the effects of millions of genetic variations into a single measure of a person’s inherited risk.

Credit: The American Journal of Human Genetics (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.ajhg.2022.10.009

Researchers built the new score using genetic data from more than six million people, including almost 300,000 people with glaucoma.

The previous version, published in 2020, was based on about 8,000 glaucoma cases.

Lead researcher Stuart MacGregor, head of QIMR Berghofer’s Statistical Genetics Laboratory, said the much larger data set had delivered a significant leap in predictive accuracy.

“In Australians of European ancestry, people in the highest 10% of genetic risk were 10 times more likely to have glaucoma than everyone else. Our earlier test identified about a fourfold increase in risk,” MacGregor said.

“To our knowledge, this is the strongest genetic risk prediction reported for any common complex disease.”

The study found people in the highest 10% of genetic risk developed glaucoma about 25 years earlier, on average, than those in the lowest 10%.

A healthy 65-year-old of European ancestry in the highest 20% of genetic risk has an estimated 10% chance of developing glaucoma within the next decade, compared with just 0.4% for someone in the lowest 20%.

The score also helped predict disease severity.

In a long-term study of people with suspected or early glaucoma, 24% of those in the highest-risk group required glaucoma surgery by age 80, compared with none in the lowest-risk group.

The test also identified patients more likely to require intensified treatment and to have affected family members, and it added substantial predictive value beyond eye pressure measurements, the most commonly assessed glaucoma risk factor.

MacGregor said the test could help clinicians determine who would benefit from closer monitoring and earlier treatment, while reducing unnecessary testing for those at lower risk.

“Glaucoma is very treatable if it is caught early, but many people are diagnosed only after permanent damage has occurred. A test like this can help direct eye care resources to the people who need them most,” he said.

Jamie Craig, from Flinders University, said the research highlighted the potential for more personalized glaucoma care.

“This research has opened the door to a personalized approach to glaucoma risk analysis for the population, family members of patients and those already showing signs of early-stage disease. It will allow us to get the timing of treatments right to prevent vision loss,” Craig said.

The researchers tested the score across people of European, African, East Asian, South Asian and Hispanic ancestry.

While it identified higher-risk groups in all populations, performance was strongest in people of European ancestry, reflecting the greater availability of large genetic data sets from those populations.

“Most of the large genetic data sets available today come from people of European ancestry. Improving accuracy for all populations is an important priority for our next phase of work,” MacGregor said.

The researchers say further studies are needed to assess the cost-effectiveness of incorporating the test into targeted glaucoma screening programs.

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BOTTOMLINE

A new polygenic risk score (PRS) genetic test can identify people at up to 10 times higher risk of open-angle glaucoma (the most common form and the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide).

Researchers at Australia’s QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute and Flinders University, with international collaborators, developed the test using genetic data from more than 6 million people (including nearly 300,000 with glaucoma).

This is a major step up from their 2020 version, which relied on about 8,000 cases.

The findings were published in Ophthalmology in November 2026 (paper title: “Step change in glaucoma polygenic risk score performance enables clinical utility”).⁠

The test combines the effects of millions of genetic variants into a single risk score.

It showed predictive value across European, African, East Asian, South Asian, and Hispanic/Latino ancestry groups, though performance is strongest in European ancestry populations (reflecting the larger available datasets for those groups).

Glaucoma damages the optic nerve and is often asymptomatic until permanent vision loss has occurred.

Roughly half of cases remain undiagnosed even in countries with good eye care access.

Because lost vision cannot be restored, earlier identification of high-risk people could allow closer monitoring, earlier treatment, and better targeting of resources (while potentially reducing unnecessary testing for those at low risk).⁠

Further work is needed on cost-effectiveness for screening programs, broader ancestry-specific accuracy improvements, and real-world clinical implementation.

Genetic risk is not destiny—high scores indicate elevated probability, not certainty, and low scores do not eliminate risk.

The score is intended to complement (not replace) clinical exams, eye pressure checks, optic nerve imaging, and other standard assessments.

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