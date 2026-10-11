By Baxter Dmitry

October 11, 2026

For nearly two centuries, the Amish have lived quietly in upstate New York, educating their children in one-room schoolhouses and keeping the modern world at arm’s length.

Today, that way of life is colliding head-on with the state’s vaccine enforcement apparatus—and the price of refusal is staggering.

At the center of the fight: three small Amish schools that have been fined a combined $118,000 by New York State for allowing unvaccinated children to attend class.

Under the state’s interpretation of the law, each unvaccinated student represents a separate violation, and each day of attendance can trigger a fresh $2,000 penalty.

With 59 children across the three schools, the math is brutal: another day of school means another $118,000 in potential fines.

A full 180-day school year could theoretically expose the community to penalties exceeding $21 million.

The schools—Dygert Road, Pleasant View, and Shady Lane—take no public funding and operate on private land.

They serve Amish families who say their faith requires them to trust God rather than vaccines. Now they are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

How We Got Here

For over fifty years, from 1966 until 2019, New York law granted religious exemptions from school vaccination requirements.

That changed in June 2019, when then-Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation repealing the religious exemption, making New York one of only a handful of states without one.

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The repeal was prompted by a measles outbreak that began in 2018 in Rockland County’s Orthodox Jewish community. Ultimately, 312 confirmed cases were reported—the largest outbreak in the state since 1992.

State officials argued that rising religious exemption rates had eroded herd immunity in vulnerable communities.

According to the state’s legal filings, vaccination rates in over 280 New York schools had fallen below 85%, and reliance on religious exemptions had increased 54% statewide.

Lawmakers were blunt in their assessment of the exemptions. Senator James Skoufis called them “fake.” Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz called them “utter garbage”.

In 2022, New York’s Health Commissioner Mary Bassett imposed the penalties against the Amish schools.

By December 2022, Dygert Road had been billed $52,000, Pleasant View $46,000, and Shady Lane $20,000.

The Amish sued, arguing violations of their religious liberty and parental rights. They lost in federal district court and again before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Legal Fight Reaches the Supreme Court

The case, Miller v. McDonald, now sits before the Supreme Court.

The Amish are represented by First Liberty Institute, a religious liberty law firm, alongside attorneys Aaron Siri and others.

“The Amish community in New York wants to be left alone to live out their faith just like they have for nearly 200 years,” said Aaron Siri, Managing Partner at Siri & Glimstad.

“When you think of Americana—apple pie, fireworks—the Amish are on that list”.

Hiram Sasser, Executive General Counsel for First Liberty, warned of the stakes:

“If New York wins, the Amish may be forced to flee the state after peacefully living there since the 1830s”.

Attorneys for the families say the community of roughly 25,000—the fifth-largest Amish population in the country—could relocate to Pennsylvania if they lose.

The Supreme Court previously sent the case back to the Second Circuit in light of Mahmoud v. Taylor, a decision that affirmed parental rights in directing their children’s upbringing.

But the Second Circuit reaffirmed its ruling against the Amish in June 2026, prompting the current petition.

Why Don’t Amish Children Have Autism?

New York officials maintain that the vaccine mandate is a matter of public health necessity, not religious hostility.

In October 2026, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency over a measles spike, with 108 confirmed cases statewide—most concentrated in rural areas with low vaccination rates.

The outbreak has disproportionately affected under-vaccinated Amish communities across New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

In some New York counties, fewer than 80% of children have received their first measles vaccine dose by age two.

In Yates County, the rate is approximately 53%. State health officials say enforcement of the school vaccination law is essential to preventing further spread.

The state’s legal filings emphasize that the repeal was “modeled after legislation that other states, including California, had recently adopted” following measles outbreaks, and that the legislative record “made clear that the repeal bill would increase vaccination rates to restore and maintain herd immunity”.

The View from the Community

Amish parents have submitted handwritten statements to the court explaining their beliefs.

“Our Almighty God wants us to fully put our faith & trust in Him which is in conflict to put our trust in vaccines,” one letter reads.

“We are also commanded to not be conformed to this world”.

The Amish are not alone in questioning vaccine mandates.

A growing number of Americans have raised concerns about vaccine safety and the scope of government authority over medical decisions.

But for the Amish, the objection is not political—it is theological and rooted in a centuries-old commitment to separation from worldly systems.

Whether the Supreme Court will hear their case—and whether the Amish will remain in New York—remains to be seen.

What is clear is that the quiet people of upstate New York have found themselves at the center of a national debate over the limits of public health authority and the meaning of religious freedom.

BOTTOMLINE

New York has fined three private Amish schools a total of $118,000 for allowing unvaccinated children to attend, under a 2019 law that eliminated religious exemptions to school vaccine requirements.

The “$2,000 every day” figure reflects the state’s reading of the statute (each day of attendance can count as a separate violation), not a new daily billing policy or a special “war” targeting the Amish.

What actually happened

The law: In June 2019, after a measles outbreak concentrated in Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn and Rockland County, New York repealed its long-standing religious exemption to school immunization requirements (Public Health Law § 2164). Medical exemptions remain. The rule applies to children in public, private, and parochial schools. Most other states still allow religious exemptions.

The fines: In 2022, after audits, the New York Department of Health charged three one-room Amish schools (Dygert Road near Canajoharie, Pleasant View/Twin Mountains in Heuvelton, and Shady Lane in Clymer) with non-compliance. Commissioner Mary Bassett imposed the maximum civil penalty of up to $2,000 per unvaccinated child for one day of attendance: Dygert Road: $52,000 (26 children) Pleasant View: $46,000 (23 children) Shady Lane: $20,000 (10 children) Total: $118,000 for 59 children. An administrative law judge had recommended no penalties (citing notice issues for communities that do not use the internet), but the commissioner rejected that and imposed the full amounts, calling them “principled and conservative.” These schools are privately run on Amish land, receive no public funding, and serve only Amish children.

The “every day” claim: Court records (including a footnote in the Second Circuit opinion cited in the families’ filings) show the state interprets the statute so that each day an unvaccinated student attends can be a separate violation carrying another fine of up to $2,000. For the 59 children, that would theoretically be another $118,000 per school day (or roughly $21 million over a 180-day year). The $118,000 already imposed was for a single day of documented non-compliance. The Amish families and schools (plaintiffs in Miller v. McDonald) argue the law burdens their free exercise of religion and parental rights. They lost in federal district court and before the Second Circuit, which treated the law as neutral and generally applicable. In December 2025 the U.S. Supreme Court vacated the Second Circuit decision and remanded for reconsideration in light of Mahmoud v. Taylor (a parental-rights/free-exercise case). The Second Circuit largely reaffirmed its earlier view; the families have again petitioned the Supreme Court (as of late September/early October 2026). Attorneys for the families have said the community could only satisfy a judgment of this size if the state seized land, and some reports note concerns about Amish families leaving New York.

Amish communities (roughly 25,000 people in New York, one of the larger state populations) have long held religious objections to vaccination and maintain a separated, low-technology lifestyle that includes their own private one-room schools.

They had used the religious exemption for decades before its repeal. The 2019 change was driven by the measles outbreak in other communities, not by Amish cases.

New York remains an outlier among states on religious exemptions for school vaccines.

The core dispute is a post-2019 statute, 2022 enforcement against three private schools, and a multi-year free-exercise lawsuit now back before the Supreme Court.

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