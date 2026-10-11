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Alain Rousseau's avatar
Alain Rousseau
Oct 11

No comment…the stupidity of some politicians is beyond imagination…

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AaronKM's avatar
AaronKM
Oct 11

My comment is "what BS!" Government just does not know how to mind its own damn business.

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