By Johnathan Jones

October 5, 2025

A New York Times poll conducted from Sept. 22-27 found that most Americans back President Donald Trump’s deportation policies.

According to the survey of 1,313 registered voters, 54 percent said they support deporting immigrants living illegally in the United States back to their home countries.

Despite Democrats and legacy media portraying deportations as cruel, public support for them has remained steady.

The Times noted that “a 51 percent majority said the government was mostly deporting people who ‘should be deported.’”

The same report also said, “54 percent of voters said they supported deporting immigrants living in the United States illegally — including nearly 20 percent of Democrats.”

Even the Times admitted, “a slim majority of voters said the Trump administration’s process for deportation had mostly been unfair, and a majority thought President Trump had gone too far on immigration enforcement.”

The survey showed opposition concentrated in key groups.

Women registered 29 percent as “strongly oppose.”

Hispanics came in at 45 percent in strong opposition.

Among non-white college graduates, 31 percent were in the “strongly oppose” category.

Overall, only 24 percent said they strongly oppose deportations.

Independents remain split on the issue, but only 25 percent of independents were in strong opposition.

Among President Trump’s 2024 voters, 94 percent said they supported the deportations.

The wording of the poll itself shows why the numbers are likely even higher in reality.

The Times described deportations as “deporting immigrants living in the United States illegally.”

That phrasing is designed to skew results. It falsely labels illegal aliens as “immigrants,” and it places the word “illegally” in such a way that some could read it as “immigrants being illegally deported.”

If the question had simply been, “Do you support the deportation of illegal immigrants?” the result probably would not have been close.

Still, President Trump is polling at 54 percent support on the issue despite the hostile legacy media, Hollywood, academia, and Democrats all aligned against him.

BOTTOMLINE

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted September 22-27, 2025, among 1,313 registered voters nationwide (margin of error ±3.2 percentage points).

The poll asked: “Do you support or oppose deporting immigrants who are living in the United States illegally back to their home countries?”

Overall: 54% support, 43% oppose (with the remaining 3% unsure or not responding).

Overall, strong opposition is low at 24%, suggesting broad but not intense backing.

The 54% support figure as evidence of widespread approval, criticizing the poll’s wording (e.g., using “immigrants” instead of “illegal immigrants”) for potentially understating true support.

Earlier polls (e.g., a January 2025 Times-Ipsos survey) showed similar 55% support for mass deportations, indicating consistency over time.

