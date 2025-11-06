By Hal Turner

November 7, 2025

About sixty percent of New York City voters proved yesterday they are intellectual garbage. Not merely ignorant about how real life works, but rather: Stupid.

They’re actually stupid - incapable of learning. Worse, they’re lazy; too lazy to inform themselves about how real life works.

They chose the false siren song of Zohran Mamdani and turned their back on the reality that his “policies” are failures proven by history.

Lazy and Stupid - that is what about 60% of NYC voters proved yesterday, they actually are.

This wasn’t an accident; it has been coming for decades.

It began in the New York City public schools, infiltrated by Communists whose actual INTENT was to destroy; to intentionally dumb down entire generations toward the goal they achieved last night.

You can literally WATCH it happen in these three brief clips. From Reagan to not-to-bright late President Bill Clinton, to dumb-as-a-post Mamdani:

WATCH: MAZE on X: “The dumbing down of America. https://t.co/SqQUTbe6Mx” / X

Dumbing down of America

Reagan (R): “Government is not the solution to our problems, government is the problem” (crowd cheers)

Bill Clinton (D): “We know big government can’t solve everything” (crowd cheers)

Bill Clinton (D): "We know big government can't solve everything" (crowd cheers)

Zohran “Marxist” Mamdani (D, DSA): “We will prove government can handle all problems big or small.” (crowd ERUPTS)

Brought to you by the Department of Education & Woke Universities.

It was worsened by immigration sanctuary - bringing in hundreds of thousands of inferior people, from inferior countries and inferior cultures, into what was once the greatest city in the world.

You brought them in so fast, and in such numbers, that instead of New York City raising them UP, they dragged New York City down.

And because of your “woke” outlook, no one could complain about what was happening because such complaints were “racist.”

Here is the reality New Yorkers turned their backs on: The top 1% of income earners in New York City contributes about 50% of the city’s Income tax.

Did the Voters bother thinking about that? Clearly no. Not because they don’t care, but rather because they’re too stupid to engage complex thinking like “who is going to pay for all these Mamdani fairy tales?”

New Yorkers just elected a Muslim mayor who spent the entire campaign being openly hostile to that 1%. Mamdani basically ran a whole campaign being hostile to that 1%

So all of you super-far-left-wingers that vastly over-estimate your contribution to New York City -- you think you carry the city on your shoulders – You’re going to find out what that city looks like when you scare away that top 1%; when you scare away roughly half of the personal income tax revenue.

Because those 1% . . . . they’re leaving. There’s already a massive rush to sell real estate and move businesses OUT of New York City.

Talk to any Realtor, and it’s like a literal avalanche of people urgently looking to leave.

You’re going to find out what the city looks like when it DOES defund the police, because they won’t have the funds to even fund them if they wanted to!

The top 1% are leaving! You’re going to find out what it looks like when street cleaning is underfunded.

You’re going find out what it looks like when Buses are free, and they basically become 24/7 Homeless shelters.

You’re going to find out what all of your delusional policies look like when you scare away the very people you resent; those “Top one-percenters” that you see as some kind of super-villains, when actually, without them, the city falls apart.

The falling apart has already begun. Today.

People are doing what it takes to cut their losses and leave. Uber-rich people are taking losses on their real estate so they can get out and go somewhere that won’t rob them of their income.

Businesses are calling multiple commercial Realtors outside the City to find locations to move their businesses. When they go, the jobs go too.

Sure, they’re gonna lose several million on their real estate and relocation costs - but they’ll recover that ten times over in a few years by leaving.

As New York City descends further and further, you middle-class and lower-class New Yorkers who are already stuck there will find yourselves living in a city that is actually one gigantic, crime-ridden, filthy slum.

And you’ve done it to yourselves. By how you voted yesterday.

You deserve everything you’re going to get; because you’re lazy and stupid.

In fact, most of you are so lazy, you wouldn’t even get off your ass to vote yesterday.

No sympathy for you. No sympathy at all.

BOTTOMLINE

New York City just elected Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim democratic socialist, as mayor. His campaign emphasized economic justice and challenged the influence of the wealthiest residents.

Mamdani’s victory in the 2025 New York City mayoral race marks a historic moment: he is the first Muslim elected to lead the city. His campaign was rooted in progressive ideals, and he ran as a democratic socialist, defeating the late former Governor Andrew Cuomo doppelganger.

Mamdani's Campaign Themes

Mamdani’s Campaign Themes

Economic Equity: Mamdani campaigned on reducing the power and influence of the ultra-wealthy, particularly the top 1% of income earners.

Tax Justice: He criticized the disproportionate political sway held by high-income individuals and called for reforms that would redistribute wealth more equitably.

Religious Identity: His rallies featured interfaith leaders, including rabbis and pastors, who supported his inclusive vision.

The Role of the Top 1% in NYC’s Tax Base

It’s true that New York City’s top 1% of earners contribute nearly half of the city’s income tax revenue .

Critics of Mamdani’s stance argue that alienating this group could risk driving away high earners, potentially impacting the city’s fiscal health.

Supporters counter that the reliance on such a narrow tax base is unsustainable and unjust, and that Mamdani’s policies aim to broaden economic opportunity.

