By Travis Gillmore

July 19, 2026

President Donald Trump released newly declassified documents on July 16 related to foreign influence in U.S. elections, while others appear to demonstrate the prior administration’s attempts to downplay connections in intelligence reports.

The files, some of which are heavily redacted, were released on a new White House election integrity page, with subsections for China’s acquisition and exploitation of American voter data, vulnerabilities in electronic voting and ballot counting systems, the Michigan voter registration investigation, and non-citizens on state voter rolls.

Among other election-related challenges revealed, intelligence analysts reported the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was targeting top U.S. officials, acquiring hundreds of millions of Americans’ personal information, and attempting to sway public opinion.

According to a newly declassified CIA wire memo from July 2020, which included information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Security Agency, the Chinese Communist Party was targeting “personal e-mail accounts of senior US leadership, including officials in the Executive Office of the President and high-ranking officials in multiple Executive Branch organizations, Congress, and the federal judiciary.”

Newly declassified documents released by President Donald Trump on July 16, 2026.

The report noted that CCP-related cyber actors were amassing election-related data from U.S. databases, polling companies, political organizations, and campaigns, among other nonprofit groups.

Operatives collected more than 204 million Americans’ data, much of it coming from information that was “publicly available for download.”

A separate National Intelligence Council report found that “Beijing has expanded its cyber collection of data related to the 2020 US elections by carrying out opportunistic intrusions against US private-sector entities in efforts to collect information on US political candidates, campaigns, donors, and voter data.”

Newly declassified documents released by President Donald Trump on July 16, 2026.

Intelligence analysts assessed that “Beijing’s efforts probably have included overt messaging, nascent online covert influence capabilities, diplomatic measures, and the use of economic leverage,” while noting the CCP held off from utilizing its “most aggressive options for influencing or interfering in the election, [redacted] because Beijing wants to minimize the risk of blowback and hopes to stabilize the relationship after the election.”

A raw intelligence report from the FBI described a source’s revelations that the CCP produced tens of thousands of fraudulent U.S. driver’s licenses and exported them to the United States for the purpose of allowing “Chinese students and immigrants sympathetic to the Chinese Communist Party to vote for pedophile US Presidential Candidate … Joe Biden.”

Newly declassified documents released by President Donald Trump on July 16, 2026.

Several documents in the tranche show intelligence officials discussing efforts to minimize reporting on the election issues.

Newly declassified documents released by President Donald Trump on July 16, 2026.

“This is a really good example, but far from the only one, of what I’ve been raising since the summer, that the [intelligence community] is deliberately avoiding mentioning a connection to elections for non-substantive reasons,” one unnamed intelligence officer wrote in an email after evidence surfaced that “China has been caught conducting election influence.”

Investigations revealed attempts to influence American politics by stirring up tensions and creating racial and socio-economic divides by promoting immigration and anti-government protests.

Newly declassified documents released by President Donald Trump on July 16, 2026.

“The Chinese … had assessed … that racial conflict would be a large factor in the election, … government-affiliated Chinese technology company employees were assisting … with a campaign, … to covertly incite violence and protests against the US Government,” a newly released National Intelligence Council report reads.

Newly declassified documents released by President Donald Trump on July 16, 2026.

No direct links to the CCP were uncovered, but intelligence analysts assessed “that elements of the government were, at a minimum, aware of and condoned the campaign, and may have directed or conducted it.”

Newly declassified documents released by President Donald Trump on July 16, 2026.

Other reports mention foreign adversaries, including China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela, among others, and their potential ability to compromise U.S. election systems.

Newly declassified documents released by President Donald Trump on July 16, 2026.

“For years Americans were blatantly lied to about the security of our election infrastructure,” President Trump said during a nationally televised event before releasing the files.

Documents related to voter registration investigations in Michigan include FBI files related to a 2020 raid in Muskegon, following allegations of fraudulent registrations.

President Trump is directing further federal reviews and prosecution if crimes were committed.

The Department of Homeland Security reviewed voter rolls from cooperating states and identified approximately 278,000 individuals who are potentially non-citizens.

Newly declassified documents released by President Donald Trump on July 16, 2026.

Election officials in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada were put on notice that allowing non-citizens to vote is a “serious threat to national security,” according to one document.

READ MORE:

President Trump Says China Illicitly Obtained 220 Million US Voter Files Since 2020 Election

EXPLOSIVE: Massive Election Corruption Report Details 824 Findings Across 800 Pages of Search Warrants & Investigative Documents

Declassified Documents Confirm China Did, in Fact, Breach US Election Security Leading up to 2020 Election

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) & FBI to Release Explosive Declassified Documents Proving Foreign Election Interference and Secret U.S. Surveillance Program Triggered by “Speech Delimiters”

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump’s prime-time White House address declassified and released hundreds of pages of intelligence documents.

The materials focus on Chinese cyber and intelligence activities involving U.S. voter data around the 2020 election, along with internal U.S. intelligence community (IC) handling of that information.

Chinese access to voter data.

Suppression/downplaying within the Intelligence Community (IC) .

References to a raw September 2020 FBI Intelligence Information Report (IIR) claiming China produced and exported fraudulent U.S. driver’s licenses (using data allegedly harvested from TikTok or similar) to enable tens of thousands of ineligible mail-in votes for pedophile Joe Biden.

This report was reportedly withdrawn/recalled by FBI Counterintelligence officials (including then-Deputy Assistant Director Nikki Floris, who texted about “running a shadow government across the FBI”).

These documents were released alongside broader claims about election infrastructure vulnerabilities and calls for reforms like the SAVE Act (proof of citizenship and photo ID requirements).

For the 2022 midterms, a declassified ODNI report found China did seek to influence a “handful” of congressional races (targeting anti-China candidates and supporting pro-China ones).

There is documented internal friction:

Trump administration officials (including Ratcliffe) accused career analysts of understating China to avoid bolstering President Trump’s China policy or echoing the Russia 2016 narrative.

Career IC elements and the ombudsman process highlighted risks of politicization in both directions after the Russia investigation controversies.

The fake driver’s license report being withdrawn shortly after now-GITMO-detainee FBI Director Wray’s public statements on limited foreign interference is a legitimate point of scrutiny (now under prior congressional review by Sen. Grassley).

READ MORE: White Hats Arrest FBI Director Christopher Wray

US Special Operations Team comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers captured FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy director Paul Abbate following a gunfight with his bodyguards in Georgia.

These are ongoing threats requiring robust countermeasures (cyber defenses, counter-influence operations, transparency on foreign funding/proxies).

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