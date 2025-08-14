Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
1h

Arrest and prosecute ALL traitors. Death sentence is required will act as a deterrent for future oath takers that will swear to Protect and Defend the Constitution of the United States of America and to the Republic. RETRIBUTION IS NOT REVENGE, IT'S JUSTICE!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture