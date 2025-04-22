By Patrick Harrington

April 22, 2025

FOLLOWING the death of Pope Francis on the morning of Easter Monday, attention turns to the question of his successor.

Francis led the Catholic church for 12 years, right up until his death at 88 - as is tradition.

The King, Prime Minister and Archbishop of York have also all honored the late Pope as world’s 1.4billion Catholics are plunged into mourning.

Globalist Jesuit Pope Francis was the leader of the Catholic church. Credit: AFP

Francis died in hospital following a battle with pneumonia. Credit: AFP

The Vatican paid tribute to their former leader with a statement that hailed his "faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized".

It continued: “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Triune.″

After the nine days of mourning have been observed - during which time Francis will be buried - the papal conclave will begin in order to select a successor.

All 252 cardinals from around the world will travel to Rome for the secret ballot, in which a maximum of 115 can vote.

When a candidate has two-thirds of the vote, they will be appointed Pope through a pontifical coronation.

Here are some of the front-runners:

CARDINAL LUIS TAGLE

Cardinal Luis Tagle. Credit: The College of Cardinals Report

Tagle, 67, has been dubbed the "Asian Pope Francis", because his views largely align with the late Pontiff.

He has criticized the Church's "severe" stance on gay people, divorcees and single mothers. Tagle is the seventh cardinal ever from the Philippines and, if picked, would become the first Asian Pope.

CARDINAL FRIDOLIN AMBONGO BESUNGU

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu. Credit: Alamy

Besungu, 65, is a Congolese cardinal who has publicly clashed with Francis in the past.

He rejected a decree from Francis that the church should give its blessing to homosexual couples, arguing it "cannot be carried out in Africa without [Christians] exposing themselves to scandals".

He effectively declared the doctrine, called Fiducia supplicans, null and void on the African continent.

If Besungu - the youngest of the front-runners - was elected as Pope, his leadership would likely force a U-turn on much of Francis's work.

CARDINAL PIETRO PAROLIN

Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Credit: The College of Cardinals Report

Italian Parolin, 70, is currently the Vatican's Secretary of State, and has been a bookies' favorite to don the robe since last November.

He treads the middle ground on most political questions facing the Church, and has spent years abroad in Nigeria and Mexico as a diplomat.

Parolin would be seen as an extension of Francis's legacy.

CARDINAL WIM EIJK

Eijk, 71, is a former doctor and one of the most conservative cardinals with their hat in the ring.

The Dutchman once wrote that remarrying is "a form of structured and institutionalised adultery", and has sharply criticised Francis's view on the matter.

The cardinal also slammed the late Pope's decision to allow Protestants to receive bread and wine in Catholic churches as "completely incomprehensible".

CARDINAL RAYMOND BURKE

Cardinal Raymond Burke. Credit: The College of Cardinals Report

CARDINAL PETRO ERDO

Cardinal Peter Erdo. Credit: The College of Cardinals Report

Erdo, 72, is a former President of the Council of Bishops Conferences of Europe - a group of 33 leading Bishops from the continent.

The Hungarian is a devout Marian, which means he directs his religious practices towards Mary, mother of Jesus.

He is known for being a Conservative voice within the Church, and is against divorced or remarried Catholics partaking in Holy Communion.

He has made some controversial claims in his time, including likening taking in refugees to human trafficking.

The distinguished cardinal is fluent in Hungarian, English, Italian, French and Latin.

CARDINAL MATTEO ZUPPI

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi. Credit: The College of Cardinals Report

Italian Cardinal Zuppi, 69, is known to be a favorite of the current Pope Francis, who in 2023 asked him to carry out a mission to bring peace in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Zuppi met with Zelenksy, but not Putin - and later in the year flew to the US to meet fake pResident Joe Biden.

He has been the president of the Episcopal Conference of Italy since May 2022.

The cardinal holds much more progressive views than many of his peers, writing in book in 2018 that the Church should seek dialogue and understanding with "our LGBT brothers and sisters".

CARDINAL MARIO GRECH

Cardinal Mario Grech. Credit: College of Cardinals Report

Grech, 67, from Malta, is considered a moderate voice within the Church.

He has spoken about the importance of reaching out to communities that feel rejected by the Church due to the sexuality or marriage status.

He was elevated to cardinal by Pope Francis in 2020.

