By Joe Mannion | Douglas Simpson | Harvey Geh

July 9, 2026

REELING Iranian chiefs want a deal “so bad,” according to President Donald Trump, following US strikes on over 90 military targets in just one night.

It comes as new footage revealed the devastation caused by deadly US-Israeli strikes on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s compound in February.

CENTCOM released footage of the latest strikes. X

The late Ayatollah’s compound was revealed in new footage. KHAMENEI.IR

Overnight, the US bombarded 90 Iranian military targets for the second night running.

Tehran then begged President Trump for a peace deal following the fresh round of attacks, the US president claimed today.

He said while travelling back from Turkey’s Nato summit: “They [Iran] called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly.”

The last two nights of renewed strikes come after President Trump declared the ceasefire over following three attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces have bombarded key military sites along the Iranian coastline

The late Supreme Leader’s base was blitzed in February. KHAMENEI.IR

Explosions rocked several cities along Iran’s southern coast – before Tehran claimed to have struck American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response.

President Trump shared dramatic footage of the blitz on Truth Social, writing:

New footage has shown the late Ayatollah’s obliterated base in Tehran.

Jaw-dropping clips released by the regime showed the decimated compound which was blown to smithereens on February 28.

Massive explosions could be seen on footage shared to Trump’s Truth Social account. Truth Social

At least 90 Iranian targets were hit overnight. X/Centcom

Shocking footage showed the blitzed compound in Tehran. KHAMENEI.IR

President Trump earlier declared that the fragile ceasefire had been broken. AP

The historic strike wiped out Khamenei and top mullah chiefs, while also injuring the Supreme Leader’s son Mojtaba who has now taken charge of the regime.

The US president had previously warned on Wednesday that there was “not a thing” the “scum” regime could do to avoid a looming blitz.

COMING STORM: ‘Not a thing’ Iran can do to stop impending US blitz TONIGHT, President Trump chillingly warns…as Tehran vows to shut Strait of Hormuz again

And overnight, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said they hit “air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline”.

Three people reportedly died in western Iran amid the blasts in the city of Ahvaz, in Khuzestan province, according to the Fars state new agency.

Explosions were reported in port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik as well as on Qeshm Island off the Iranian coast. X

The US struck key military targets along the Iranian coast on Tuesday night. X

Renewed fighting has broken out just weeks after the two nations agreed a fragile ceasefire by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

US Central Command said on Tuesday that it had launched “powerful” strikes on Iran in response to three separate attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz – shattering the temporary peace deal.

Tehran then vowed to shut down the key waterway – which funnels around a fifth of the world’s oil – in the event of another bombardment.

Those attacks have now come, with CENTCOM writing on X:

“US forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Port facilities, surface-to-air missiles and drone launch sites were targeted. X

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the latest US strikes were ‘absolutely necessary’. Reuters

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway.”

Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump vowed to hit Iran again at the NATO summit in Ankara, and declared the ceasefire “over”.

He accused the “sick” regime of “playing dirty” after Tehran struck 85 American military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait.

President Trump called Iran a “bully” and “mentally disturbed” in the wake of renewed strikes this week – as oil prices continued to soar once again.

He also threatened to “knock down every bridge in Iran in one day” and take over Kharg island, the regime’s strategic oil hub.

“They really deserve it,” the US leader warned, while also hinting he could re-impose the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz once again.

JD Vance weighed in by warning the US would “punch back harder than ever” ahead of Wednesday night’s attacks.

He continued: “The basic deal that we cut was: ‘We’ll lift our blockade if you stop shooting at ships, but if you shoot at ships, we are going to punch back, and we’re going to punch back harder than ever before.’

“That was the deal. They said they would stop shooting at ships and what happened 24 hours ago? They started shooting at ships again.”

Sanctions have meanwhile been reimposed on the sale of Iranian oil and the atest exchange of fire pushed fuel prices up by six per cent to to $78.70 (£59.01) a barrel.

Global stocks and bond prices also tumbled on Wednesday as the US president declared the peace deal dead.

It comes amid fears Iran may succeed in assassinating President Trump.

“They want to take out the US leader, me. I’m on every list,” he said.

“I saw a thing this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky.

“But that maybe doesn’t last very long.”

President Trump mysteriously refused to leave the NATO summit aboard his new Air Force One after declaring he is “number one on Iran’s kill list”.

SCARE FORCE ONE: President Trump makes brief visit to UK as he mysteriously switches Air Force One planes ‘over Iran assassination fears’

The US President stunned allies by ditching the Qatar-gifted $400 million “flying palace” in a dramatic last-minute switch.

He instead boarded the older model, which fueled speculation the luxury jet may not have been considered safe enough.

But President Trump insisted the aircraft was instead heading to RAF Mildenhall in the UK so American troops could tour it.

READ MORE:

President Trump Revokes Iran Oil Sanctions Waiver After Strait of Hormuz Tanker Attacks

President Trump Confirms Iranian Supreme Leader was Killed, Brags About Operation and Says Bombing Will Continue “Uninterrupted Throughout the Week”

‘THEY’RE ALL THERE’ - President Trump Says, ‘One Shot’ Could Strike Iran’s Leaders at Khamenei’s Funeral – as New Ayatollah is ‘Barred from Attending’

IRGC-linked Media Says Iran Has NO CHOICE But to Obtain an Atomic Bomb to Protect Itself from Military Attacks

BOTTOMLINE

The US Central Command conducted a second night of strikes, hitting approximately 90 Iranian military targets along the coastline (following roughly 80 the previous night, for a reported total of around 170 over two nights).

Explosions were reported in areas such as Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Bushehr Province (including near the nuclear power plant perimeter and an IRGC base in Chaghadak), and other coastal sites.

The strikes aimed to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian attacks on oil tankers there.

President Trump posted dramatic nighttime footage on Truth Social showing massive explosions and strikes on Iranian targets. “This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!”

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