By Cullen Linebarger

May 26, 2025

President Donald Trump delivered a classic fiery message to his political adversaries as only he can this Memorial Day.

In all caps post, President Trump specifically described Pedophile Joe Biden as “incompetent” ripped other individuals as “scum,” “USA hating,” amd monsters.”

The first target of his rage was the horrible ruin the criminal Biden regime and Democratic governance had wrought on America, calling them “scum” for allowing millions of illegal aliens to pour into our country.

President Trump then attacked his judicial adversaries who are doing everything in their power to stop him from enforcing immigration law and shipping out the worst illegal migrants, including r*pists and murderers.

As TGP readers know, President Trump has repeatedly criticized these outrageous rulings and asked why the Supreme Court has not acted.

“And through judges who are on a mission to keep murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang members, and released prisoners from all over the world, in our country so they can rob, murder, and rape again.”

President Trump went on to express hope that the Supreme Court and judges who actually value the Constitution would finally step in, before closing with an optimistic message.

“Hopefully, the United States Supreme Court and other good and compassionate judges throughout the land will save us from the decisions of the monsters who want our country to go to hell,” he wrote.

“But fear not, we have made great progress over the last 4 months, and America will soon be safe and great again!” he added.

“Again, Happy Memorial Day, and God bless America!”

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.