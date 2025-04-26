By Kristinn Taylor

April 26, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo Friday night of the arrest earlier in the day of Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan by FBI agents for helping an illegal alien with a domestic violence case in her courtroom evade arrest by ICE agents last week.

Patel captioned the photo, “No one is above the law.”

Mid-day Friday, Patel posted, deleted, then reposted an announcement of the arrest of Dugan:

TGP’s Cristina Laila reported on the shocking details of Dugan’s alleged efforts to obstruct the arrest of the previously deported Mexican national Eduardo Flores Ruiz during a court appearance on April 18.

Read her report at this link: Shocking Criminal Complaint Details Wisconsin Judge’s Angry Confrontation with Agents as She Obstructed ICE Operation

According to the FBI, Judge Hannah Dugan obstructed an immigration arrest operation last week. Dugan became angry when she found out that ICE agents were waiting outside of her courtroom last week to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an illegal alien involved in a domestic abuse case she was overseeing.

She allegedly directed Flores-Ruiz to exit the courthouse through a private jury door to evade arrest.

(After a foot chase, Flores Ruiz was captured outside the courthouse after fleeing with alleged help from Judge Dugan.)

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested by the FBI Friday morning at her courthouse and was later released with a federal court date of May 15 after being charged with two felonies, “obstructing and impeding a proceeding before a department or agency of the United States” and “concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest.”

Video posted by WISN-TV reporter Matt Smith shows Judge Dugan dashing toward a chauffer driven SUV after her initial federal court appearance.

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, posted a photo of Flores Ruiz as part of a statement on the arrest of Judge Dugan:

