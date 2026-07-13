By Leah Renz

July 13, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump unleashed a fresh round of overnight strikes against Iran after the regime attacked a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz and shut down the vital waterway.

The US pounded 140 military targets including missile and drone sites in the latest escalation in the war – after Pete Hegseth vowed: “Now they pay.”

The US bombed more than a hundred sites across Iran. AFP

US Central Command said it was the third round of strikes against Iran in the last week. Reuters

Iran fired a “warning shot” against a Cyprus-linked vessel passing through the waterway last night – claiming that it had taken an “unapproved route” through the strait.

The regime said that they have closed the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice” and warned that “no vessel will be allowed to pass.”

The engine of the ship was severely damaged and a crew member is now missing.

A furious President Trump vowed Tehran would pay a “heavy cost” for the incursions and has retaliated with a furious blitz across Iran.

And the US Secretary of War posted on X: “Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay.”

US Central Command confirmed that they had launched strikes on Tehran at 7:15pm ET after Iran’s forces “blatantly attacked” the M/V GFS Galaxy tanker.

Military targets in Iran were blitzed under the command of President Trump. Reuters

US Military Command shared footage of the attacks to their social media. AFP

It is the third blitz against the tyrannical regime this week.

Tehran retaliated by attacking US military sites in the Gulf with Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates all reporting strikes.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said air defenses were actively “engaging” incoming missiles and drones from Iran.

It said explosions heard across the country were the defense systems intercepting the projectiles.

Qatar said three people – including a child – had been injured by falling shrapnel.

And Iran’s Islamic government claimed to have destroyed a control center and drone hangars in Jordan and a jet maintenance facility in Qatar.

The tit-for-tat strikes come as the regime’s top negotiator warned that “the era of one-sided deals is over”.

In a post on X on Sunday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said:

“We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking.”

Qatar intercepted drones over the skies of the capital, Doha. AFP

President Trump ordered the army to blitz Iran after they closed the strait and fired on a ship. Getty

But President Trump accuses Iran of being the ones to break their word after they struck commercial ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz on July 6.

The US President slammed “sick” Iran for “playing dirty” after Tehran hit 85 American military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait in overnight strikes on July 6.

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Speaking in Ankara, Turkey, President Trump said:

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s over. I’ll speak to our negotiators; they want to negotiate.

“They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people and they’re vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them.”

War Secretary Pete Hegseth said on X that Iran’s forces had “made a poor choice” after attacking a Cyprus-flagged tanker. Shutterstock Editorial

Smoke rises at an unknown locations after US strikes on Iran military sites. Reuters

President Trump also reimposed sanctions against Tehran after the three separate attacks on Monday and Tuesday.

The strikes are the latest breakdown of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on June 17.

A key point of the MOU agreed ships would pass through the strait without charge for 60 days, but Tehran insisted it must control the routes.

Just ten days after the peace talks, chants of “Death to America” rang out at the funeral for Iranian commanders wiped out in the war.

More than a million mourners lined the streets as caskets of top military bosses and nuclear scientists eliminated by the US and Israel were hauled through the capital.

READ MORE:

NIGHT OF VENGEANCE: Iran Wants A Deal ‘So Bad’, President Trump Says After US Hits 90 Targets in ONE Night & Video of Ayatollah’s Blitzed Base Released

The World Is Quietly Redrawing the Oil Map Around Iran — and Tehran’s Greatest Weapon May Soon Be Worthless

Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral & AI-Generated Mirage of the Mourning Millions of Iranians

Iran Hatched Fresh Plot to Kill Trump, Israel Told US Before President Expressed Fears That His ‘Luck Won’t Last Long’

BOTTOMLINE

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that US forces completed a third round of strikes this week on Iran, hitting approximately 140 Iranian military targets on Saturday night (July 11). This brings the total to more than 300 targets struck across three nights of operations.

Trigger: Retaliation for an Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump has issued strong warnings, including threats of overwhelming force if Iran escalates further (e.g., assassination attempts). Iranian leadership has vowed retaliation and revenge.

Official US statements emphasize degrading Iran’s ability to threaten navigation in the strait while claiming commercial traffic continues.

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