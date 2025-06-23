By Ethan White

June 23, 2025

There’s no more pretending.

On June 14, 2025, the United States Air Force sent out a 246-character Emergency Action Message (EAM)—a nuclear-level code blast so massive, so unprecedented in length and power, that it shattered every illusion of peace.

The media blacked it out. Not a word. Because this wasn’t routine.

This was the signal that the real government—under President Donald J. Trump—is fully operational and now publicly warning the world: the time of silent resistance is over.

Two more blasts followed—one on the 15th, one on the 17th—each mirroring a rise in coordinated acts of aggression by Deep State proxies: China, Iran, and Russia.

As of June 18, 2025, it’s now undeniable.

The world is at the edge of a global takedown operation—and only Trump’s military-backed Continuity Government is stopping it from erupting into total annihilation.

Let’s be clear: President Trump is the lawful, sitting President of the United States.

His presidency never ended. After the 2020 foreign-backed coup, Continuity of Government under Article §21 was activated.

The imposters in Washington are figureheads. The real command—military, strategic, financial—has always remained under President Trump and his alliance.

That’s why the EAMs went out. They’re not tests. They are live protocol initiations.

Strategic deployment orders to key nuclear and quantum-military assets.

Confirmed targets: SSBNs near Norway, stealth bombers repositioned near the South Pacific, and digital hard locks within the Quantum Financial System (QFS) vault structure. These aren’t drills. These are war moves.

Every action by the Deep State’s globalist allies triggered a direct military-coded response:

China launched total electronic warfare interference across the Taiwan Strait.

Iran struck Israel with its “Fattah” hypersonic missile, using Russian telemetry.

Russia quietly deployed Arctic subs within first-strike proximity of U.S. critical grid nodes.

The message is clear: multi-vector decapitation strike planning is in its final stages.

That’s why President Trump’s command fired the codes—and why the QFS began lockdown procedures.

The fake administration vanished. Fake Joe Biden hasn’t been seen live since June 9.

Kamala disappeared after one bizarre electric-bus PR gag.

US Special Forces on Monday, November 25, 2024 arrested the criminal and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff on charges of treason after her flight, a standard Boeing 747 painted to mimic the highly classified VC-25s known as Air Force One and Air Force Two when an actual president or vice president is aboard them, landed at Joint Base Andrews following her weeklong Hawaiian vacation.

However, White Hats forced Harris to certify the electoral count before shipping her to Guantanamo Bay.

Congress is “on recess,” but we know where they are—buried in elite Deep State bunkers built with your stolen taxes.

Behind the curtain, real moves are happening:

Cheyenne Mountain sealed , biometric lockdown activated.

Offutt AFB’s nuclear command teams restricted , families told to stay put.

Groom Lake deployed plasma window shielding, a weaponized atmospheric defense tech reserved for space-based threats.

And while President Trump’s team ran a synchronized Omega Vault Directive—locking QFS assets into offline steel-protected vaults—Wall Street flinched.

On June 14, gold spiked violently. QFS checksum protocols locked the elite out. Five separate halts. Not a glitch. A show of force.

Make no mistake: the QFS lockdown is still ongoing.

Operation Phoenix is still active. We are not in the final phase.

We are mid-operation, and adjustments are being made in real time.

President Trump’s alliance is countering moves, seizing control nodes, and isolating the financial kill-switches the elites were depending on.

And now they’re running:

The late Klaus Schwab doppelganger canceled the WEF’s Davos meeting. Translation: no longer safe.

Larry Fink dumped BlackRock stock.

Christine Lagarde exited a Brussels summit early , IMF servers went black.

Vanguard moved billions into Halcyon Defense, a contractor for the very government they pretend isn’t real.

READ MORE: JAG Pulls Plug on Klaus Schwab

These aren’t “business decisions.” These are escape maneuvers.

They read the codes. They know what’s been triggered. And they’re not sleeping.

The weather warfare is real. HAARP arrays have been detected pulsing in sequence across Alaska and Greenland. June’s Midwest flooding and Gulf stream destabilization weren’t natural.

They’re trying to cut off America’s food and water while they panic-buy bunkers in New Zealand and underground Europe.

Meanwhile, fake news distracts the sheep with celebrity divorces and fake hearings.

But the sky is humming. The codes are flying.

And the next Emergency Action Message will mark the moment when U.S. strategic systems enter fully autonomous defense.

Phase Phoenix is not complete—but it is live.

Assets are being repositioned. The vault remains sealed. And the republic is watching every move the traitors make.

Expect a final code burst to exceed 300 characters—that’s the signal that the globalist financial grid has been permanently severed and QFS is governing all transactions on Earth.

Prepare:

Stock food.

Charge analog comms.

Harden your perimeter.

Trust no broadcast unless it comes through President Trump’s official Starlink-X comm line or Emergency Broadcast systems.

Because the next move from the enemy will be loud—false flag EMPs, lab-grown hemorrhagic plagues, engineered terror events.

But patriots aren’t flinching. We saw 2020. We saw the Plandemic.

We saw the fake regime exposed. And now, we’re watching the final chess moves.

The Bidan USA Inc. Shadow Presidency has been full of green screen CGI (computer-generated imagery) fakery. Movie props have even been used to artificially simulate Biden and Kamala boarding Air Force One (AF1) including a fake AF1 plane movie prop and plane stairs with green screens for CGI editing.

This is necessary as the US Air Force prohibits the fake "president" actors from flying on the real AF1, reserved for the actual US Commander-in-Chief of the US Military and President of the Restored Republic of USA, Donald J. Trump.

This is the fight for humanity. And President Trump is commanding the last war of liberation in human history.

We are armed. We are alert. We are done waiting.

The countdown is live. And the next burst won’t be a warning. It’ll be justice.

The takedown of America is a coordinated, treasonous, lawless affair that’s being run by corrupt criminals who are impostors working for an illegitimate criminal regime that rigged the 2020 election.

