By Joe Mannion

March 24, 2026

IRAN has secretly agreed to give up its nuclear ambitions, President Donald Trump has claimed – as the regime denies talks have taken place.

The US president earlier called off a major blitz of Iran’s energy network after holding “very good and productive conversations” with Tehran.

President Donald Trump says Iran has agreed to give up its nukes. AFP

Blazes engulf the Iranian city of Isfahan after US strikes over the weekend. AFP

Aftermath of a US-Israeli strike in Tehran on Monday. AP

DON HITS OUT

President Trump issues 48hr ultimatum to Iran warning US will ‘obliterate’ power plants if Strait of Hormuz is not ‘fully opened’

President Trump had vowed to “decimate” the country’s power plants if they did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by midnight.

Speaking to reporters outside Air Force One, President Trump added that in order for talks to be successful, Iran would need to have “no more nuclear weapons”.

“That’s point number one, two and three,” he said

“They will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Asked whether Iran would relinquish its nuclear ambitions, President Trump replied: “They’ve agreed to that.”

It has also vowed to continue wreaking havoc on the global economy with its blockade of the strait.

Despite Tehran denying the talks, President Trump has revealed that Washington is in direct discussions with a “respected” Iranian decision-maker.

He did not want to name the Iranian official, out of fears he would “be killed”.

But Axios reported that the contact is Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, citing an Israeli official.

President Trump also hinted that he will take control of the Strait of Hormuz “jointly” with “whoever the next Ayatollah is”.

Fuel prices have rocketed from under $73 (£55) a barrel on the eve of the conflict to $113 (£85), sparking fears of a worldwide recession.

Tehran accused President Trump of backing down only after the murderous regime threatened to blitz neighbouring countries hosting US bases.

President Trump later rebuked Iran’s claim, telling reporters:

“They called, I didn’t call. They want to make a deal.”

And he suggested that it had been Iran who capitulated out of fear of US strikes.

“Tomorrow morning, sometime their time, we were expecting to blow up their largest electric generating plants that cost over 10 billion US dollars to build.

“It was a very good one, there was no dearth of money. One shot it is gone. It collapses. Why would they want that?

“So they called, I didn’t call. They called. They want to make a deal.”

Iran has threatened to blitz neighbouring countries housing US bases if Trump attacks AFP

Tankers forced to anchor as Iran vows to maintain its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters

President Trump said he had ordered the Department of War to pause any planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, while negotiations continue and depending on their success.

Downing Street praised President Trump’s announcement, with a No. 10 spokesperson saying: “Any reports of productive talks are welcome.

“We have always said that a swift resolution to the war is in global interests and the Strait of Hormuz specifically needs to be reopened.”

They also shed some light on the phone call between Sir Keir Starmer and the US president on Sunday, explaining that the pair specifically discussed the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite President Trump’s declaration that he would postpone attacks on energy facilities, Israel announced a fresh wave of strikes in Tehran on Monday.

President Trump had issued the 48-hour ultimatum on Saturday and doubled down on the threat in a fiery interview, saying:

“You’ll find out what’s gonna happen. You’re gonna find out soon.

“Total decimation of Iran. It’s gonna work out very good.”

Iran’s regime hit back with chilling threats of its own, warning that US bases and energy sites across the Middle East would become targets if America struck.

Power plants in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Turkey were all named in the firing line.

Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari said: “Everything is ready for a major jihad aimed at the total destruction of US economic interests in West Asia.

“We did not start this war and will not initiate it now, but if the enemy harms our power plants, we will do whatever is necessary to defend our country and national interests.”

Tensions had already exploded after Iran fired missiles towards the US-UK base on Diego Garcia in a major escalation that stunned military chiefs.

One missile failed, while another was shot down by a US warship – but the attack raised fears Tehran can now strike targets up to 4,000km away.

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The twisted regime had also issued a chilling warning that even tourist hotspots could be hit.

IRGC General Abolfazl Shekarchi said: “From now on… even parks, recreational areas, and tourist destinations anywhere in the world will no longer be safe for you.”

Meanwhile, the US had been gearing up for a major offensive.

Around 2,500 Marines were deployed to the region, while Navy SEALs, submarines and stealth helicopters were put on standby for a high-risk mission.

OFFENSIVE LOOMS

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Plans were even being drawn up to seize Kharg Island – Iran’s key oil export hub – in a move designed to choke off the regime’s finances.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s bloodhounds have accused Trump of backing down. Reuters

Iran has said they will continue working towards nuclear deterrence. Getty

Military chiefs have insisted Iran was already faltering.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, said: “They’re operating in a sign of desperation.

“In the last couple of weeks, they’ve attacked civilian targets very deliberately, more than 300 times.”

He added Iran’s firepower was dwindling: “At the beginning of the conflict, you saw large volumes in the dozens of drones and missiles.

“You no longer see that. It’s all one or two at a time.”

President Trump Warns Iran: “Negotiate or We’ll Keep Bombing Our Little Hearts Out”



The president frames the conflict bluntly: a successful deal could end hostilities, but failure to reach an agreement would mean continued U.S. strikes underscoring high stakes in the ongoing Iran negotiations.

READ MORE:

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

PRESIDENT TRUMP DECLARES FINAL VICTORY OVER IRAN: US Military nears100% Objectives as Tehran Collapses and AMERICA Stops Protecting Foreign Oil Routes for Good!

President Trump gives Iran 48-hour Ultimatum to Reopen Strait of Hormuz or Face Strikes on Power Plants

President Trump Expects Iran War to End ‘Soon’

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump claims Iran has secretly agreed to abandon its nuclear weapons program following backchannel talks, but Iran has flatly denied any negotiations or deal.

President Trump stated during interviews and briefings that “very good and productive conversations” with Iranian officials led him to pause planned U.S. strikes on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

He explicitly said Iran “agreed to” giving up nuclear ambitions, with “no nuclear weapons” as “point number one, two and three,” and indicated willingness to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump added that Iran initiated contact (“They called, I didn’t call”) and that the U.S. could potentially take joint control of the strait post-deal.

He referenced discussions with a “respected” Iranian decision-maker (reportedly Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf via U.S. envoys.

In short, President Trump is projecting major diplomatic progress and a nuclear concession to justify pausing strikes and claim leverage.

Iran is publicly rejecting the entire premise while the conflict simmers. Developments could shift quickly given the five-day pause and high stakes over the strait and enrichment program.

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