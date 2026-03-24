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Craig's avatar
Craig
10h

The “Straits” were never closed. You’re still not connecting all the dots.

HINT, Every war is a bankers war.

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Awakening The Planet's avatar
Awakening The Planet
7h

Supposedly Iran is saying they have had no such talks so someone is lying and the media doesnt exactly have the best track record to say the least so i think we can guess who is lying..

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