Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
1h

"It's my body!" It's NOT "your" body! No matter the circumstances. The "BODY" was given life, in the womb, by GOD. Abortion is Satans way of murdering God's children. Rape of a child should be the DEATH PENALTY because the forced act killed the child's innocence. When that child is forced to get an abortion that adds a second more profound impact on mental health. Adults, Satan's spawn, performing these abortions are sacrificing innocent children, to worship Satan, and for the Love of Money.😠

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture