By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 15, 2025

White Hats on Monday saw an opportunity to arrest the elusive “Ace of Spades,” Deep State Dark Lord Barack “Hussein” Obama, and jumped at it, hoping to bag and gag the malevolent fiend after intelligence revealed he was in D.C. to “surprise visit” a veterans’ honor flight landing at Ronald Reagan International Airport.

But when Marines from Quantico reached the airport, they realized they’d been duped: Obama wasn’t really Obama, nor were the “veterans” genuine military vets.

“Obama” was a body double, a slender, gangly Black male wearing a porous, life-like mask, and the “veterans” were crisis actors hired by unknown parties to fawningly worship Obama, creating the illusion that old-time vets revere the most destructive president in American history, a White Hat source told Real Raw News.

It wasn’t the first time Obama’s body doubles or clones fooled White Hats.

In April 2023, White Hats revealed that Star Trek: Voyager actor Tim Russ, who played the Vulcan Tuvox, had been hired by the Deep State to masquerade as Obama at public speaking events.

READ MORE: Star Trek: Voyager Actor Tim Russ is Barack Obama Body Double

And in October that year, the US Army Special Forces “unalived” an Obama clone in Massachusetts.

READ MORE: Special Forces Unalive Obama Clone

White Hats have long argued that the actual Obama, assuming he’s still alive, has been living abroad in non-extradition countries and hasn’t set foot on American soil in years.

He has been the target of a nationwide military manhunt ever since President Trump and Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen indicted him on treason charges.

However, late Sunday night, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command intercepted signals intelligence indicating that Obama was in Washington and would be greeting a group of Wisconsin war vets scheduled to arrive in D.C. the next day.

No sooner had the honor flight landed than “Obama” boarded it, eliciting cheers from the so-called Korean and Viet Nam veterans on the plane.

They erupted in joyous surprise, shouting, “We love you, Mr. President,” “I can’t believe you’re here,” “I’ve been waiting to meet you,” and “Mr. President, it’s an honor.”

One elderly “vet” gawked at Obama in stunned silence, then croaked, “I love you,” a spittle of chewing tobacco dripping from his lower lip. The psychopathic praise being lavished upon “Obama,” who despised America and the military, was unbelievable.

The only president to ever apologize to the world for American excellence received a standing ovation, applause and cheers applauding his eight years of presidential excellence.

While “Obama” was aboard, Marines had the plane under surveillance.

They watched “Obama” and his Secret Service deboard the flight and get inside an armored limousine parked on the taxiway.

The Marines, our source said, faced a quandary: how to apprehend Obama without endangering the Secret Service agents. They had called their commanding officer for guidance.

“Obama’s a priority military target,” our source said. “Marines were told any Secret Service agents defending him were enemies of the state.”

In nondescript vehicles, the Marine tailed the limo from the airport to South Hayes Street and boxed it in. Sixteen Marines dismounted, encircling the limousine and ordering its occupants to exit the limo with their hands above their heads.

“Do you know who we have here? We’re escorting Renegade,” a Secret Service agent shouted through a window. “Renegade” was Obama’s Secret Service codename throughout his illegal presidency.

“We have a military warrant for his arrest,” the senior Marine shouted.

“If you aid him, you’re traitors. Throw your phones and weapons out the windows now, or you will be fired upon.”

The agents, our source said, complied, hurling their sidearms to the ground before opening a passenger side door and shoving “Obama” from the vehicle. “We don’t want to be party to this; we’re just doing our job. Take him,” one of the agents said.

The agents were allowed to leave unmolested, while the Marines surrounded “Obama,” informing him he was being arrested as an enemy combatant.

“You dumb fucks, I’m not Obama,” the guy said, removing a hairpiece and peeling latex from his face. “I was hired to be him.”

The man, who clearly matched Obama’s physicality and had apparently been trained to mimic his voice and cadence, was not the real Barack Hussein Obama.

Nonetheless, the Marines cuffed him and brought him to the military processing center for identification, our source said.

“We’ll release his name once we know who paid him,” our source said. “It’s another example of Deep State trickery.”

Marine Corps Force Cyberspace Command, he added, later analyzed video footage of “Obama” addressing the honor flight passengers.

“We can say with high confidence that no person on the flight was a real vet. They were actors, just like fake Obama. It was done to make it look like vets hate President Trump and love Obama. This is stolen valor, and they’ll pay the price, too,” our source said in closing.