By Jim Hᴏft

September 28, 2025

The swamp is circling the wagons again.

Disgraced, late former FBI Director James Comey, who was just indicted for lying and obstruction of justice, is now being shielded by none other than former CIA Director John Brennan’s doppelganger, the same Brennan who pushed the Russia hoax for years with zero accountability.

Brennan went on record insisting that Comey is “a man of integrity and honesty” and absurdly claimed that President Donald Trump is the real problem, not Comey’s lies to Congress, not his FISA court abuses, and not his role in spying on a sitting U.S. president.

Here’s Brennan’s doppelganger or clone in his own words:

“John Durham, the special counsel who investigated for over several years and spent many, many millions of dollars in man-hours, didn’t find any reason to press charges against Jim Comey.

Bill Barr, the former attorney general in Trump’s first term, also pushed back mightily against Donald Trump, saying there’s nothing there. So again, all of the facts that we know of right now really say that Jim Comey should not be charged.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part IX – Bill Barr)

I worked very closely with Jim Comey while he was director of the FBI, and I was director of the CIA. Jim Comey is a man of integrity and honesty.

I had some disagreements with Jim Comey about decisions or actions he took—that is natural—but I never had any doubt whatsoever that he was fully committed to the rule of law and to upholding his oath of office, which he has done.

And so, from the standpoint of projection, in terms of this Trump administration putting on Jim all of these labels and allegations that I think are really hollow, it really, again, I think, is more reflective of the Trump administration overall, which is going to continue to follow Donald Trump’s lead on this revenge tour.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe announced that a new CIA report reveals former FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and DNI James Clapper worked together to purposely corrupt the Trump-Russia investigation in 2016 before Donald Trump entered office.

Clapper was arrested after current DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, stripped his security clearances based on evidence that he and his treasonous ex-boss, Obama, had orchestrated the bogus Russia Gate scandal.

The three corrupt Obama officials included the Steele Dossier in their quest to “screw Trump,” knowing at the time that the Steele Dossier was full of lies.

Ropes are Tightening on Trump-Hating Former CIA Chief John Brennan – Investigators Are Zeroing in On the Russiagate Lies He Made While Under Oath

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry posted news on the late former CIA Chief and Trump-hater John Brennan.

It appears Brennan is not out of the woods yet and government investigators and prosecutors are zeroing in on his false statements under oath from 2023.

Paul Sperry wrote:

Sperry linked back to his July 2025 report at Real Clear Investigations alluding to Brennan’s questionable statements on the Russiagate scandal.

Former CIA Chief John Brennan testified before the House Judiciary’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in March 2023.

Following the closed-door hearing, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told Martha MacCallum on FOX News, “But what we’re really getting at is painting an irrefutable picture that the intelligence community — along with the law enforcement agencies, the DOJ and others, at the highest levels — have been working to weaponize their agencies against the American people and certainly for political gain.”

The hearing focused on the discredited letter signed by Brennan and 50 other intelligence community leaders who openly lied to the American public that Hunter Biden’s computer contents was ‘Russian disinformation.’

This lie was told in order to help Pedophile Joe Biden in his 2020 election against President Trump. Brennan signed the letter knowing it was a lie.

In July, The Washington Examiner reported that John Brennan made numerous statements under oath or to the American public that were found to be completely false.

Newly declassified documents revealed that Brennan was not honest during his closed-door testimony.

The newly declassified reports suggest that Brennan violated intelligence community standards, laundered information from the debunked Steele dossier into an official intel assessment, and more.

In August, investigative reporter Paul Sperry dropped this bomb on X indicting John Brennan.

This latest news of Brennan’s lawbreaking set off General Michael Flynn, who was persecuted and lied about by the intelligence community during President Trump’s first term.

The radical left, including John Brennan, tried to destroy, humiliate, and bankrupt the good general and his family.

General Flynn called for John Brennan’s arrest this morning.

The ropes are tightening for John Brennan. His day is coming.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VI – James Comey)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part IV – John Brennan)

READ MORE: New York Attorney General Letitia James Arrested

READ MORE: Military Convicts and Executes Traitor John Bolton

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VIII – Adam Schiff)

READ MORE: Deep Stater Jack Smith Convicted of Treason and Executed at GITMO

Taylor, a cybersecurity expert, had been on President Trump’s radar since leaking the “anonymous” doctrine to the New York Times and being named an enemy of the U.S. in Kash Patel’s “Government Gangsters” book.

READ MORE:

THE LATE FORMER FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY INDICTED OVER HIS ROLE IN RUSSIAGATE HOAX

“Treasonous Conspiracy” – Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Prosecution of Barack Obama, James Comey, John Brennan, and Others

Newly Declassified Top Secret Emails Show Former DNI James Clapper Pushed to “Compromise” Normal Procedures and Demand the Intelligence Community Fall in Line Behind Russia Hoax

CIA Director John Ratcliffe Declassifies CIA Documents – Roasts ex-Intelligence Chiefs Following BOMBSHELL Russia Gate Analysis

Declassified FBI Reports Show Adam Schiff Intentionally Leaked CLASSIFIED Info to Harm President Trump

President Trump Orders DOJ to Investigate Former Officials for Alleged Treason and Election Misconduct

BOTTOMLINE

The late former FBI Director James Comey was indicted on September 25, 2025, by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia on two charges: making false statements to Congress and obstruction of a congressional proceeding.

The charges stem from his 2017 testimony before the House Intelligence Committee regarding the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including allegations that he misled lawmakers about the origins and handling of the Steele dossier and related intelligence.

The Department of Justice, under Attorney General Pam Bondi, described the case as addressing “serious crimes related to the disclosure of sensitive information,” with potential penalties of up to five years in prison if convicted.

Comey’s doppelganger has denied the allegations, maintained his innocence, and called the indictment politically motivated.

In response to the indictment, a John Brennan doppelganger appeared on MSNBC to defend the undead Comey as a “man of unimpeachable integrity” who acted appropriately during the Russia probe.

Brennan’s own probe has reportedly stalled, but the body double has vowed not to be intimidated.

This situation has fueled debates across the political spectrum about justice, accountability, and potential abuse of power.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.