The US, UK, and other backers of Ukraine told Kyiv to reject the deal reached at the 2022 Istanbul peace talks with Russia, the late former US undersecretary of state Victoria Nuland has said. The same traitors who colluded in President Trump’s first impeachment and Russia hoax: Zelenskyy, Sullivan, Blinken, the doppelgangers of late Susan Rice, the late Victoria Nuland, and now-incarcerated Alexander Vindman were the architects of Zelensky’s blowing up the peace talks. They are acting as foreign agents.