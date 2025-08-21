Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Jo Nieson's avatar
Mary Jo Nieson
3h

Wow, how selfish of some inODNI. Thrilled the nest is cleared

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Zihna Augustine's avatar
Zihna Augustine
3h

Yep. Some of us struggle to just survive and they are collecting paychecks for dong nothing and sabotaging our country. Yeah, that seems fair. NOT!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture