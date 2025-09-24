By Raw Egg Nationalist

September 24, 2025

It’s as bad as we thought. Actually, maybe it’s worse.

New evidence suggests that yes, genetic material from the experimental mRNA COVID-19 shots can be incorporated into the recipient’s own genome—their genetic code—and yes, this probably can cause cancer.

‘Alarm Bells’: Genetic ‘Fingerprint’ of COVID Vaccine Found in 31-Year-Old Cancer Patient’s DNA

A new preprint study presents the first direct evidence that genetic material from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can integrate into the human genome, potentially triggering aggressive cancers, according to the authors. The findings contradict assurances that the shots cannot alter DNA or carry harmful DNA fragments.

We were warned this might happen, with good reason, but those warnings were brushed aside so that tens of millions of Americans could be injected with these new experimental treatments and the corporations that created them at record speed, under loosened safety conditions, could make record profits.

Moderna hadn’t brought a single product to market before its mRNA shot, but now the company is worth billions of dollars and has its own “disinformation department,” stocked with former intelligence agents, to monitor public sentiment and work with governments, public-health agencies and social-media companies to censor and deplatform people who think the wrong things about its products.

The pandemic created monsters—and it may still be creating them.

The new evidence is presented in a preprint study that went online this week.

A preprint study has yet to undergo the process of academic peer review that’s considered essential to establishing a paper’s validity.

Papers are usually peer-reviewed before they end up in the pages of a journal.

The fact this new paper hasn’t been peer-reviewed in no way undermines its findings.

The paper focuses on the case of a previously healthy 31-year-old woman who developed an unusual and extremely aggressive form of bladder cancer after receiving three doses of Moderna’s mRNA shot.

As the paper notes, bladder cancer is “predominantly a disease of older adults” and when it does occur, “it is typically aggressive and carries an unfavorable prognosis.”

“Stage IV (metastatic) bladder cancer in a woman in her early 30s is an extremely outlier, documented mainly in isolated case reports,” the paper explains.

“Such advanced disease at this age falls far outside the usual epidemiological pattern and underscores the highly unusual nature of this patient’s presentation.”

The woman was selected for genetic analysis precisely because of the rarity of her diagnosis.

According to one of the study’s co-authors, Nicholas Hulscher, the woman’s vaccination led to a devastating series of changes in her genome that almost certainly caused her to develop cancer.

“We saw a perfect storm—genes that normally drive cancer were switched on, genes that normally repair DNA were broken, and broad disruptions in cell signaling were present across every biospecimen we tested. All of this emerged within a year of her mRNA vaccination series,” he said.

“Taken together, this pattern is biologically plausible for accelerating cancer progression.”

In basic terms: Key machinery within the woman’s body designed to protect against cancer stopped working. Her body had broken down—her cells were helpless.

The paper’s key discovery was that a fragment of genetic material in the subject’s own genome was a 100% match with a sequence found in the spike protein of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine.

The authors had to match the sequence against the Pfizer vaccine, because Moderna’s patented mRNA plasmid has not been deposited in the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s databank.

The researchers know, however, that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines “share identical stretches of nucleotide sequence,” so there’s little chance the sequence came from anywhere else.

The odds of a fragment being a 100% match with a sequence contained within the vaccines is reckoned to be about 1 in a trillion.

The researchers performed a complicated series of analyses of the woman’s cancer and her blood to identify mutations within her genome.

The analysis included RNA transcriptome analysis—“a check of which genes are actively turned on or off inside the cells” and an excretion proteome analysis, an analysis of proteins in urine and other bodily fluids, “to show how the tumor and the body are behaving.”

The researchers discovered that the vaccine had introduced “heavily modified RNA molecules and lipid nanoparticle carriers” into the woman’s body.

Vaccine manufacturers claimed the lipid nanoparticles wouldn’t spread beyond the vaccination site, a claim which has now been disproven by a number of studies.

Material from the lipid nanoparticles had been incorporated into her DNA in a “gene-dense and unstable region,” where “disruption could affect many other genes.”

This integration, the paper notes, has clear “oncogenic potential”—the potential to cause the development of cancers—and created a “permissive landscape for aggressive malignancy.”

A number of different mechanisms could have caused her cancer, which I won’t go into in depth here.

A review study published earlier this year suggested as many as 17 distinct biological mechanisms that could lead to cancer as a result of vaccination with an mRNA vaccine.

The most plausible mechanism involves uptake of plasmid fragments left over from the manufacturing process.

A study published this month in the journal Autoimmunity showed there are billions of residual plasmid fragments in single doses of the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Multiple studies have shown the Pfizer mRNA vaccine also contains significant levels of DNA contamination in addition to the genetic material it is supposed to carry, which could cause a wide variety of harms.

One study found DNA contamination at levels of between 360 and 534 times higher than regulatory limits.

(The risks of genetic transfer aren’t limited to mRNA vaccines either.

We encounter them in agriculture and the food supply, too, especially where genetic modification takes place.

We know that rats fed GMO crops end up with modified genetic sequences in their tissues, including the liver and brain.

We’re subject to those risks too when we consume GM food; although we’ve basically done nothing to acknowledge or quantify them.

This includes so-called “foods of the future” such as lab-grown meat.

Lab-grown meat is made from immortalized cell lines, animal cells that have been made to reproduce endlessly, just like cancers.

Humans have no history of consuming animal cells that replicate endlessly, and there are no long-term safety data from feeding studies—and yet lab-grown meat has already been approved for human consumption in the US by the Food and Drug Administration.)

The Department of Health and Human Services has already taken bold steps to redefine official guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccines, changing its recommendations so that only those at greatest risk from the disease—a minority that includes the elderly and those with comorbidities and chronic diseases—are now recommended for vaccination.

The CDC’s vaccination panel was recently presented with evidence linking COVID-19 vaccines to at least 25 deaths among children.

The number of people choosing to have themselves and their children vaccinated continues to fall drastically.

The findings of this new study need to be investigated as a matter of extreme urgency, beginning now, before the peer-review process has taken place.

If they’re verified, the mRNA vaccines should be suspended or totally withdrawn from use.

We will also need complete transparency about how these treatments were ever licensed in the first place.

BOTTOMLINE

The Zenodo preprint authored by researchers from Neo7Bioscience and the McCullough Foundation reports finding a genetic fragment in the patient’s tumor DNA that matches a sequence from Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine spike protein.

It suggests this could indicate genomic integration with “oncogenic potential” (cancer-causing risk), alongside dysregulated genes linked to cancer progression.

In fact, mRNA technology is being actively developed and tested for cancer treatment, with promising results in clinical trials for personalized vaccines against tumors.

A separate 2024 study on Japanese cancer mortality data observed higher age-adjusted rates for certain cancers (e.g., ovarian, leukemia, prostate) in 2022 following widespread third vaccine doses.

