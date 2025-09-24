Tuzara Post Newsletter

Gail
6h

Yet the media and politicians hide still push death jabs! People don’t matter to the rich. 🤔. What a very sad world. They preach to act like they care. Religion is always used . With out Christians there will be only evil and greed left. We are the balance but God sees the suffering we are going thru. Our souls are of God not so called preachers. Evangelist are worst. Notice they aren’t threatened or killed for their beliefs because they profit and live a rich life. That’s not Going DS work.

James Nichols
6h

The Truth Has Finally Came Out! mRNA COVID Vaccines Are Not Safe For Humans and They Are A Death Sentence If Administered.

Just Remember That You Heard It Here Before Mainstream Media Reported It.

Please 🙏 Stay Strong Everyone.

