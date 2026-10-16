By Morgan S. Verity

October 16, 2026

A study published in Oncotarget reports that an aqueous dandelion root extract inhibited colorectal cancer cell proliferation and survival in laboratory and animal models, according to the paper.

The research describes a preclinical investigation of a compound derived from a common flowering plant long used in traditional medicine.

The paper is indexed on PubMed, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The findings were first published in 2016.

Cancer remains a leading cause of death worldwide, and preclinical research into naturally derived compounds continues to draw scientific interest.

Study Design and Methods

The study states the extract was derived from the root of the dandelion plant, an herbaceous perennial that belongs to the Asteraceae family along with daisies and sunflowers, according to Mercola.com.

The paper reports the extract was tested in several cancer cell models with no toxicity to non-cancerous cells, according to the abstract indexed on PubMed.

The abstract states that recent work from the laboratory, using in-vitro systems, shows the anti-cancer potential of the aqueous dandelion root extract in several cancer cell models, with no toxicity to non-malignant cells.

The study states the treatment triggered programmed cell death, or apoptosis, through the activation of multiple death-signaling pathways.

This mechanism differs from conventional chemotherapy, which often damages healthy tissue along with cancerous cells, according to NaturalNews.com.

Key Findings

The study found that the aqueous dandelion root extract triggered programmed cell death in more than 95% of colorectal cancer cells tested in the laboratory, according to a social media post describing the research.

The extract significantly reduced the survival of colorectal cancer cells, according to a separate post.

The paper reports the extract activated multiple death-signaling pathways.

The research was cited 133 times as of the date of the search result, according to the journal’s own citation count.

Cellular studies have shown that naturally occurring polyphenol compounds, including apigenin, induce apoptosis in cancer cell lines through selective dose-dependent cytotoxic effects while leaving non-cancerous cells unharmed, according to a book on polyphenols and human disease.

The researchers reported no toxicity to non-malignant cells at the doses tested, according to the PubMed abstract.

The paper is titled “Dandelion root extract affects colorectal cancer proliferation and survival through the activation of multiple death signalling pathways”.

The study contributes to a growing body of research into natural compounds with anti-cancer properties, including curcumin, apigenin, and tea polyphenols such as epigallocatechin-3-gallate, according to a book on phytochemistry and phytochemical research.

Reaction and Context

Cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and researchers continue to investigate the therapeutic potential of natural medicines, according to NaturalNews.com.

Studies published in Oncotarget have examined other natural compounds, including vitamin C, kimchi, and red sage, for their potential anti-cancer effects.

Oncotarget describes itself as a primarily oncology-focused, peer-reviewed, open access journal that aims to maximize research impact through insightful peer-review and eliminate borders between specialties by linking different fields of oncology, cancer research and biomedical sciences, according to its website.

The journal defines the term ‘oncotarget’ to encompass all molecules, pathways, cellular functions, cell types, and even tissues that can be viewed as targets relevant to cancer, according to the site.

The findings align with a broader body of literature on plant-derived compounds for cancer treatment.

A textbook on outside-the-box cancer therapies documents published research on natural substances including solasodine glycoalkaloids for skin cancers and medical cannabis for symptom management.

The same text documents multiple studies on cannabidiol and its therapeutic targets.

This research emerges amid ongoing debate about scientific publishing and censorship.

A 2026 Senate hearing titled ‘Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications’ featured testimony from oncologists and researchers who said scientific evidence suggests COVID-19 vaccination may be linked to increased cancer risks, according to a report published by SHTFplan.com.

The hearing addressed what it described as attacks on scientific publications, according to the same report.

Conclusion

The paper is titled “Dandelion root extract affects colorectal cancer proliferation and survival through the activation of multiple death signaling pathways”.

They noted that recent in vitro work shows the anti-cancer potential of an aqueous dandelion root extract in several cancer cell models, with no toxicity to non-cancer cells, according to the study abstract.

Independent readers can access the complete study, including methodology, data tables, and author disclosures, through those sources.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

An aqueous dandelion root extract (DRE) showed selective anticancer effects against colorectal cancer in laboratory cell models and mouse xenograft studies, according to a 2016 Oncotarget paper.

The paper, titled “Dandelion root extract affects colorectal cancer proliferation and survival through the activation of multiple death signalling pathways”.

The authors suggested DRE’s complexity could help engage several cancer-cell vulnerabilities and potentially limit resistance issues, positioning it as a candidate for further study as a non-toxic complementary approach.

These results are strictly preclinical (cell culture and animal models).

As with many natural-product extracts, standardization of composition, dosing, bioavailability, and rigorous human testing would be required before any therapeutic claims could be substantiated.

In short, the study provides interesting preclinical evidence of selective activity in colorectal cancer models, but it does not establish efficacy or safety as a cancer treatment in humans.

Anyone considering supplements should consult a physician, especially if they have cancer or are on other medications.

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