Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Outlawed Verse Poetry's avatar
Outlawed Verse Poetry
Oct 16

Stop listening to quacks!

The linked article weaponizes a real, published science paper to imply a "miracle cure," but it fundamentally misrepresents what the research actually means for human patients.

The Substack article cherry-picks a 2016 laboratory study published in the journal Oncotarget. While the text accurately quotes parts of the study's abstract, it relies on heavy sensationalism—even promoting absurd conspiracy theories at the bottom of the page (e.g., claiming most cancer is caused by "chemtrails")—to make readers believe that a common weed can replace standard oncology care.

The truth behind the science highlights why a laboratory success rarely translates directly into a real-world human cure:

1. A Petri Dish is Not a Human Body

The study in question tested a highly concentrated, water-based dandelion root extract directly on isolated colon cancer cells inside a laboratory dish. It is a well-known axiom in medicine that "almost anything can kill cancer cells in a dish," including bleach or heat. In a controlled laboratory setting, the cells are exposed directly to the compound at artificial concentrations that are virtually impossible to replicate safely inside a living human body.

2. Zero Human Evidence

While the extract showed promising results in cell cultures and slowed tumors in mice, there are zero published clinical trials showing that dandelion root extract treats or cures cancer in humans. Human biological systems are vastly more complex than a petri dish; factors like how the compound is digested, absorbed into the bloodstream, metabolized by the liver, and tolerated by human organs mean that the vast majority of substances showing preclinical promise fail completely when tested on actual patients.

3. Danger of Medication Interactions

Using dandelion root supplements during active cancer treatment is not automatically safe and can actually be dangerous. Preclinical data from institutions like the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) indicates that dandelion can inhibit specific drug-processing enzymes in the liver. This means taking it could unpredictably alter the levels of standard chemotherapy medications in a patient's system, potentially making their real treatment less effective or more toxic.

The Medical Consensus

Preclinical plant research is highly valuable for finding molecules that might one day inspire a real pharmaceutical drug, but a raw extract or a cup of dandelion tea is not a validated medical treatment. If you or someone you know is exploring complementary approaches alongside standard oncology treatments, make sure to double-check the physical label to confirm exactly what is in the product and thoroughly discuss it with an oncology team first.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture