By Beckham Langford

August 20, 2026

For most of the modern history of Alzheimer’s disease, medicine could ease symptoms but never touch the underlying process that erodes memory and reasoning.

That changed with the arrival of a new class of treatments designed to clear the sticky protein deposits that build up in the brain.

Two of these drugs have now cleared regulatory review as therapies that can modestly slow the disease itself rather than merely blunt its effects.

Their most important feature is also their sharpest limitation: they help only when the disease is caught in its earliest stages.

Once cognitive decline has advanced, the window in which these drugs can do measurable good has largely closed.

That reality is reshaping how physicians think about diagnosis, pushing detection earlier and raising hard questions about who can realistically benefit.

The Amyloid Hypothesis Behind the Drugs

Both approved therapies target beta-amyloid, a protein fragment that clumps into plaques between nerve cells in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s.

Researchers have spent decades debating whether these plaques are a cause of the disease or merely a symptom, but the new drugs represent the strongest test yet of the idea that removing amyloid can change the disease’s course.

The medicines are monoclonal antibodies, engineered proteins delivered by intravenous infusion that bind to amyloid and prompt the immune system to clear it.

In clinical trials they measurably reduced the amount of plaque in patients’ brains, and that reduction was accompanied by a slower rate of decline in memory and daily function compared with placebo.

The effect is partial, not a cure, but it marks the first time treatments have altered the biology rather than only managing symptoms.

Why Early Diagnosis is Now Decisive

The trials that led to approval enrolled people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia caused by Alzheimer’s, and the benefit was measured in that population.

There is no strong evidence that clearing amyloid helps once the disease has progressed to moderate or severe stages, when widespread damage to brain networks is already done.

That is why the treatments are described as working best when the disease is caught early.

Guidance from the National Institute on Aging emphasizes that early-stage anti-amyloid drugs slow decline, which places a premium on identifying the disease before symptoms become disabling.

Confirming eligibility typically requires evidence that amyloid is actually present, obtained through brain imaging or spinal-fluid testing, so a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s now often involves more than a memory questionnaire.

The push toward earlier detection has, in turn, accelerated interest in blood-based tests that could flag the disease more cheaply and sooner.

The Risks that Come with Clearing Plaque

The benefits arrive alongside real risks. The most closely watched are a set of side effects visible on brain scans, involving swelling or small bleeds in the brain.

These abnormalities are often mild or symptomless, but in some patients they can be serious, which is why treatment requires periodic imaging to monitor for them.

The risk is higher for people who carry a particular genetic variant associated with Alzheimer’s, and higher still for those taking blood thinners.

As a result, candidates are screened before starting, monitored throughout, and counseled about the trade-off between a modest slowing of decline and the possibility of these complications.

The regimen also demands regular infusions and follow-up scans, a significant commitment of time and clinical resources.

What “Slowing” the Disease Actually Means

It is important to be precise about the size of the effect.

In the trials, patients on the drugs still declined over time; they simply declined somewhat more slowly than those on placebo.

The difference translates into a matter of months of preserved function over the study period, a benefit that some clinicians consider meaningful and others view as modest relative to the burdens and costs of treatment.

That ambiguity has fueled genuine debate within the medical community about how widely the drugs should be used and for whom the balance of benefit and risk is most favorable.

What is not in dispute is the direction: these are the first medicines shown to slow the biological progression of Alzheimer’s, and they establish a template that newer therapies aim to improve upon.

The Broader Shift in How Alzheimer’s is Treated

The arrival of amyloid-clearing antibodies has changed the framework of care even for patients who never receive them.

It has strengthened the case for evaluating memory complaints promptly rather than dismissing them as normal aging, because a timely diagnosis now opens options that did not exist before.

It has also intensified research into other targets, including the tau protein that forms tangles inside neurons and is more closely tied to the timing of cognitive decline.

Lifestyle factors remain part of the picture, with evidence that managing cardiovascular risk, staying physically and mentally active, and controlling conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure can influence dementia risk.

The two approved drugs do not replace that foundation; they add a pharmaceutical tool that works alongside it, and only for those diagnosed in time to use it.

For patients and families, the practical message is that the earliest signs of memory trouble now carry more weight than ever, because the treatments that can help depend entirely on acting before too much is lost.

READ MORE:

Drug Taken for Common Condition May Be Slowing Alzheimer’s Decline

Alzheimer’s Blood Tests Have a Blind Spot. Scientists May Have Found a Fix

Blood Tests Could Predict Alzheimer’s Years Before Symptoms Appear

New Alzheimer’s Drug Repairs DNA Damage and Reduces Brain Inflammation

How a Neurologist Uses Precision Lifestyle Medicine to Reverse Early Alzheimer’s

BOTTOMLINE

As of 2026, lecanemab (Leqembi) and donanemab (Kisunla) are the only two FDA-approved drugs shown to slow the underlying progression of Alzheimer’s disease, and both are indicated (and work best) in early stages.

These are anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies (disease-modifying therapies).

They target and help clear beta-amyloid plaques (and, in lecanemab’s case, related soluble forms/protofibrils) that build up in the brain years before major symptoms.

Clinical trials demonstrated modest slowing of cognitive and functional decline compared with placebo:

Lecanemab: roughly 27% slowing on the CDR-SB scale over ~18 months in the Clarity AD trial.

Donanemab: roughly 22–35% slowing (higher in people with lower tau burden) over ~76 weeks in the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 trial, with many patients able to stop after amyloid clearance.

Both drugs are approved only for people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s, plus confirmed amyloid pathology (via PET, CSF, or increasingly blood biomarkers).

Benefits appear greater the earlier treatment starts within that window (lower amyloid/tau burden).

They do not reverse existing damage or restore lost function, and there is no established efficacy/safety data for starting in moderate/severe dementia or in fully preclinical (cognitively normal but amyloid-positive) people outside of ongoing prevention trials.

Amyloid buildup begins many years before noticeable symptoms, which is why earlier detection and intervention are emphasized.

Research is active on next-generation anti-amyloid agents, anti-tau therapies, combinations, oral options, and prevention in preclinical stages.

Consult a specialist for personalized evaluation, as eligibility depends on stage, amyloid confirmation, MRI findings, genetics, and other health factors.

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