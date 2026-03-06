By Amy Furr

March 7, 2026

A laser is reportedly being deployed against Iran’s Islamic regime as the United States continues Operation Epic Fury.

The High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system appears to be fixed on a U.S. Navy destroyer near the Iranian coast, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Laser weapons deployed in Operation Epic Fury, as the Space Force stops Iran’s missiles in their tracks

It is capable of destroying drones, and the Post said videos showing rockets exploding over the Israel-Lebanon border have been unofficially credited to the Israeli military’s Iron Beam weapon, which is also a laser.

Smoke rises from behind Azadi, aka the Freedom Tower, in Tehran, Iran, after the start of Operation Epic Fury. AP

However, officials have not confirmed or denied using lasers during the operation.

The Post article also highlighted the U.S. Space Force’s role when it comes to defense:

The US Space Force, established in 2019, is critical for air and sea forces to know where and when to attack, when to take cover, and the locations of enemy missiles.

They do it “with satellites that have infrared sensors for finding where rockets are being fired,” Brent David Ziarnick, former professor in the Space Force program at Johns Hopkins University and retired officer in the US Air Force, told The Post.

“They can spot the missiles and pinpoint where the launchers are. The missiles can be intercepted and destroyed [often with Patriot missiles]. Field forces get notified that an attack is coming, so they can go to shelters or bunkers.”

In a social media post on Monday, U.S. Central Command emphasized,

On Tuesday, U.S. Central Command explained,

The military operation against Iran entered its sixth day Thursday, Breitbart News reported.

During a press conference on Wednesday, officials with the U.S. Department of War said America is making huge progress regarding the conflict that began on Saturday, according to Pentagon News.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said, “I stand before you today with one unmistakable message about Operation Epic Fury: America is winning decisively, devastatingly and without mercy.”

“We are only four days into this, and the results have been incredible — historic, really. … Only the United States could lead this [mission]. … But, when you add the Israeli Defense Forces — a devastatingly capable force — the combination is sheer destruction for our radical Islamist Iranian adversaries,” he added.

BOTTOMLINE

Operation Epic Fury is an ongoing U.S.-led military campaign against Iran, launched on February 28, 2026, in coordination with Israel.

The stated goals are “laser-focused” on destroying Iranian offensive missiles, missile production facilities, naval assets, and ensuring Iran never acquires nuclear weapons.

As of March 6, 2026, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reports that the operation has struck nearly 2,000 targets, involving over 50,000 troops, 200 fighter jets, two aircraft carriers, and multiple bombers.

Key achievements include the destruction of over 30 Iranian ships, a 90% reduction in missile attacks, and severe degradation of air defenses and ballistic missile launchers.

A central element of the operation is the deployment of advanced laser weaponry, particularly the High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system.

Mounted on U.S. Navy destroyers like the USS Preble in the Arabian Sea near Iran, HELIOS is a 60-kilowatt-class directed-energy weapon capable of disabling or destroying drones and small aerial threats with a concentrated beam of energy.

It offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional missiles, with near-unlimited shots at minimal cost per engagement, countering Iran’s swarm tactics using low-cost Shahed drones and missiles.

