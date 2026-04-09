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🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
9h

this is like weekly world news levels of hilarious bullshit. i don't know if you are deliberately making up shit to be an asshat or a genius level troll but keep it coming. i love reading this stuff.

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Lynda Terry's avatar
Lynda Terry
8h

If only this were true. 😔

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