By Ethan White

April 10, 2026

Under direct orders from President Trump, the U.S. military launched Operation Final Judgment at first light.

Tens of thousands of accused traitors now sit in cuffs inside military transports rolling toward Guantanamo Bay.

This is the hammer dropping on the Deep State network that spent years selling out American sovereignty to globalist masters.

President Trump gave the command straight from the chain of command he rebuilt after taking office. The military moved with precision because the intelligence he received left zero room for delay.

Names on the sealed indictments include career bureaucrats, former intelligence officials, elected politicians, corporate funders, and media operatives who coordinated to undermine the 2024 election results, flood the border with illegals, push deadly policies during the pandemic, and funnel taxpayer money into endless foreign wars that weakened U.S. defenses.

These people did not make mistakes. They executed a deliberate plan to hollow out the republic from inside.

The Arrests and Transport to Gitmo

Military police units hit targets across Washington D.C., New York, California, and key swing states simultaneously.

Doors came down at 4 a.m. in secure compounds and luxury homes. There were no warnings and no press leaks in advance.

The accused traitors woke up to rifles in their faces and black bags over their heads.

Transports loaded them in groups of fifty to one hundred. C-17 Globemasters and C-130 Hercules aircraft lifted off from multiple bases within hours. Destination: Gitmo.

The expanded facilities there now hold dedicated wings for high-value detainees, complete with new tribunal rooms built under executive direction.

This operation targets the core of the resistance that fought President Trump at every turn. The same officials who weaponized the FBI and DOJ against MAGA supporters now face military justice under the laws of war.

Treason charges stick because evidence shows they provided aid and comfort to foreign adversaries by leaking classified material, sabotaging energy independence, and pushing policies that destroyed American manufacturing.

The Purge of the Bureaucracy

Border czars who opened the gates to millions of military-age men from enemy nations sit in those planes right now.

Tech executives who censored election truths and harvested data for Chinese intelligence operations ride alongside them. Former agency heads who ran coup attempts in 2016, 2020, and beyond finally answer for it.

President Trump knew the bureaucracy would never police itself.

He spent the first months of his term purging disloyal elements from the Pentagon and intelligence services. Loyal commanders now run the show.

The Insurrection Act authority sits activated where needed.

Posse Comitatus does not block this because the military enforces federal law against enemies of the Constitution when civilian agencies prove corrupt.

President Trump issued the direct order because the threat to American citizens reached critical mass. Open borders brought crime waves, fentanyl deaths, and terror cells into heartland towns.

Election interference rigs continued behind the scenes.

Foreign aid packages drained the treasury while veterans slept on the streets. Every policy failure traced back to the same network now loading onto those transports.

Tribunals and Evidence Processing

Inside sources confirm the sweep includes mid-level enablers who thought they would escape notice. Staffers who shredded documents, lawyers who filed frivolous lawsuits to tie up President Trump’s agenda, and bankers who moved dark money for the operation all made the list.

The numbers climb past thirty thousand in the first wave alone.

More waves follow as field teams process additional targets.

Gitmo runs twenty-four-hour tribunals with military judges who answer only to the Constitution and the commander in chief. There are no civilian court delays and no Soros-funded prosecutors.

Evidence from years of suppressed investigations now sees daylight:

Server logs

Financial trails

Encrypted communications

Witness testimony extracted under lawful military authority

This strike restores sovereignty by removing the internal occupation force.

American citizens regain control over their government when traitors no longer sit in positions of power.

President Trump’s America First agenda moves forward unblocked.

Energy production ramps up without green new deal sabotage.

Border walls finish and enforcement hits hard. Manufacturing jobs return as globalist trade deals get ripped apart.

Military recruitment surges because soldiers see their commander in chief actually backing them instead of selling them out.

The Collapse of the Deep State

The Deep State planned for endless lawfare and bureaucratic resistance. They counted on federal judges in blue districts to slow everything down.

They underestimated the speed and scale of military loyalty to the elected president.

President Trump rebuilt the command structure with generals who put America before careerism.

Intelligence feeds now flow clean and direct. No more politicized assessments from holdovers.

Operation Final Judgment proves the military remains the final backstop for the republic when elected leaders face domestic enemies.

Detainees arrive at Gitmo in waves throughout the day. Processing teams’ fingerprint, photograph, and assign tribunal dockets.

High-profile names already confirmed in custody include architects of the Russia hoax, COVID policy enforcers who mandated experimental shots while exempting themselves, and officials who coordinated with foreign governments to interfere in U.S. domestic politics.

Their assets freeze under separate executive actions. Families lose access to offshore accounts and luxury properties bought with stolen influence.

The public treasury begins recovery of funds siphoned through corrupt contracts and kickbacks.

National Reaction and Final Impact

American citizens watch this unfold and feel the shift. Polls suppressed for years now show overwhelming support for decisive action against corruption.

Truckers, farmers, factory workers, and small business owners recognize the traitors as the source of inflation, supply chain collapse, and cultural erosion.

Parents see school indoctrination programs funded by the same network now in cuffs.

Veterans witness justice for brothers lost in wars started under false pretenses.

President Trump timed this operation for maximum impact.

With Congress aligned on key priorities and loyalists in key agencies, the cleanup accelerates the dismantling of the administrative state.

Executive orders already signed strip redundant departments of power.

Funding cuts hit deep. Loyalty oaths enforce accountability across the federal workforce. The message rings clear: serve the Constitution or face consequences.

Operation Final Judgment marks the turning point.

The Deep State network that viewed American citizens as obstacles to their global order now boards planes to military prison. Their power evaporates in real time.

Sovereignty returns to the people who built this nation.

President Trump delivers on the mandate voters gave him in 2024.

The republic strengthens as traitors face judgment at Guantanamo Bay.

This ends the occupation. America rises uncompromised.

READ MORE:

BREAKING! Democrat Senators at GITMO RIGHT NOW — Trump’s Military Has Evidence Linking Them to Cartels, Foreign Enemies, and Crimes Against Humanity!

THIS IS THE STORM! President Trump Unleashes 20,000 Troops as Operation Liberty Shield EXPLODES Worldwide

Breaking News: President Trump to Initiate Military Tribunals Against His Enemies!

EXPOSED! Elite Military Mole Caught Feeding Secrets to Global Puppet Masters

BOTTOMLINE

A real operation arresting “tens of thousands” of people nationwide, loading them onto Air Force C-17s, and flying them to Guantanamo Bay (GITMO) for “military tribunals” would be the largest domestic military action in U.S. history.

Recent actual uses of GITMO have involved migrant processing or refugee planning—including secret mass military tribunals unbeknownst to the public:

EXCLUSIVE REPORT: “Deep State Lawfare Criminals” Executed by Military Tribunals

EXCLUSIVE: Nearly All Deep State Criminal Biden Regime Cabinet Members and Handlers Executed by Military Tribunals

Covid Criminals Detained and Already Executed by Military Tribunals

White Hats’ 10 Most Wanted Deep State Criminals Who Fled the United States

EXCLUSIVE - HIGH PROFILE FACES OF TREASON: PART I - Deep State Cabal Executed by Military Tribunals

EXCLUSIVE: HIGH PROFILE FACES OF TREASON: PART II – Deep State Detainees in Guantanamo Bay (GITMO) Awaits Military Justice in Guam

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