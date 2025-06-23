Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
25m

If you are asking yourself why are the Democrats so angry that Trump's military ran a successful mission without any loss of American lives or equipment! HERE IS THE ANSWER! President Trump and American Patriots have been observing the Democrats and see Democrats supporting illegal aliens all over America! At the same time they refuse to protect American Citizens!!! Everything the Democrats try to do or support proves to be DETRIMENTAL to the safety and wellbeing of American citizens. Having realized that these Chinese controlled Democrats could NOT be trusted, President Trump made a wise decision and didn't inform them of the plan to destroy Iran's 3 nuclear weapons facilities. SO GUESS WHAT? That really PISSED OFF the Demonrats, now they want to try to stop Trump any way they can. If the Democrats new the plan they'd tell their Chinese brothers giving the Chinese a chance to destroy the three B2's and kill our military personnel. The Demonrat Party is in serious trouble!!! Shades of Benedict Arnold.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture