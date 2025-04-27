By David Greyson

President Donald Trump has kept his promise to crack down on illegal aliens in the US and is working hard to deport as many as possible.

He has been battling lawfare from activist judges trying to stop his efforts.

Even with those hurdles, ICE is working hard to make our country safer.

Bill Melugin of Fox News reported on “Operation Tidal Wave,” which is a joint effort of ICE and local law enforcement agencies in the State of Florida working together to arrest illegal aliens this week.

Within the first four days, approximately 800 illegals have been arrested. Many of them are gang members, killers and terrorists.

Included in the list was an illegal alien from Colombia who was convicted of homicide in his home country. Jose Sanchez Reyes entered the US illegally and was considered a “gotaway.”

Another man, Rafael Juarez Cabrera, an illegal alien and MS-13 gang member from Guatemala, was arrested. He had entered the US illegally three times and was charged with felony re-entry.

The list continues with an illegal from Russia, Savva Klishchevskii, who has a notice from Interpol for vehicular manslaughter in Russia.

In addition, there was another illegal immigrant from Honduras, Aron Isaak Morazan-Izaguirre, who is believed to be a member of the 18th Street gang involved in terrorist activities. He is on record as having entered the US illegally twice.

Florida has been an example of cooperation when it comes to Federal and local law enforcement working together to arrest illegals, many of whom have final orders for deportation.

There have been numerous States that refuse to cooperate with ICE and deportations, with some even obstructing the process.

A recent example is Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who issued guidelines to State employees to help illegal aliens avoid ICE officials.

LOCK HIM UP: LAWLESS WISCONSIN GOVERNOR Issues Guidelines to State Employees to Shield Illegal Aliens from ICE Agents

The DOJ is cracking down on those who have been aiding illegal aliens.

Two judges were taken into custody, one from New Mexico and the other from Wisconsin.

“No One is Above the Law:” Attorney General Pam Bondi Issues Blistering Statement Following the Arrests of Two Radical Judges for Aiding Criminal Illegal Aliens

“No one is above the law,” Bondi declared in a blistering video statement released on Friday, as she outlined the shocking details of these two cases.

“The Trump administration will fight for victims. The rule of law is very simple. It doesn’t matter what line of work you’re in. If you break the law, we will follow the facts and we will prosecute you,” Bondi concluded.

The rule of law is back.

The operation played out as President Donald Trump’s administration deploys federal law enforcement agencies into communities throughout the United States to speed up removals as part of the president’s mass deportation agenda.

The agreement between ICE and local law enforcement relies on ICE's 287(g) authority, which allows the agency to effectively deputize local police to carry out immigration-related arrests.

Some 200 Florida law enforcement agencies — including sheriff’s offices, city police departments and college campus police departments — have signed 287(g) agreements with ICE, the most out of any state.

Nationwide, there has been a 371 percent increase in the number of 287(g) agreements signed by local agencies, acting ICE director Todd Lyons told ABC News.

The operation is the “first of its kind” and a “preview of what’s to come throughout the nation,” Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News.

