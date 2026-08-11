By American Media Group

August 11, 2026

THE BILLION-DOLLAR HEALTHCARE SCAM HAS JUST MET ITS DOOMSDAY!

In an earth-shattering announcement that has sent shockwaves through the Washington establishment, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz have just exposed a massive, systemic criminal racket infesting the Obamacare marketplace!

The liberal establishment, corrupt insurance syndicates, and legacy media networks are in an absolute state of panic. The shield of corruption has been shattered!

Shady agents and criminal bad actors have been running a multi-million-dollar scam on the backs of hardworking American taxpayers—and the Trump administration is officially shutting it down!

THE GREATEST HEALTHCARE RACKET IN AMERICAN HISTORY

For years, the criminal Biden administration dismantled basic program integrity guardrails while partisan lawfare blocked common-sense efforts to protect taxpayers.

The result? Total chaos, systemic theft, and a wide-open door for fraudsters to bleed America dry.

How the corrupt scheme works:

Rogue, unscrupulous insurance agents have been flooding into healthcare.gov (the Obamacare marketplace) using a predatory and highly illegal strategy:

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION STRIKES BACK: THE CLEANUP HAS BEGUN!

The Trump administration has ZERO TOLERANCE for this systemic theft.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz have declared total war on these rogue networks.

In May, swift and aggressive action was taken directly on healthcare.gov and through the marketplace call center to block this fraudulent behavior at the root.

The rules are now simple, unshakeable, and absolute: If an agent wants to be paid, they must follow the rules—no ifs, ands, or buts! They are going to have to provide government-verified information for their clients to be enrolled.

Thanks to this aggressive enforcement strategy, authorities have already eliminated thousands of fraudulent policies—and they are just getting started!

The Trump administration is working hand-in-hand with insurers to cancel every single policy that should never have been issued and to recover every single taxpayer dollar that was fraudulently paid out.

HHS is scaling up enforcement to prevent these bad actors from finding new loopholes ahead of the open enrollment system this fall.

The corrupt Biden administration let healthcare fraudsters run wild, but thanks to President Trump, those days are officially OVER!

A DIRECT WARNING TO THE SCAMMERS: “RUN!”

The message from the top of HHS to every crooked agent, corporate parasite, and Deep State fraudster exploiting American families is brutal, definitive, and terrifying for the globalists:

This is the American people’s health. This is the American people’s money. And the Trump administration is 100% committed to protecting both!

THE ULTIMATE SOLUTION: PASS PRESIDENT TRUMP’S PLAN & BYPASS THE CORRUPT INSURANCE COMPANIES!

This massive scandal is the ultimate proof of why America must pass President Trump’s revolutionary healthcare plan immediately!

For too long, the Democrats have fiercely protected Obamacare because they are completely owned by the insurance companies!

Obamacare was engineered by the insurance industry to make a fortune.

Their profits skyrocketed—going up 100%, 120%, 150%, 159%—as taxpayer money poured straight into corporate bank accounts.

President Trump’s vision will shatter this monopoly: Instead of sending trillions of dollars to greedy insurance giants, the money must go directly to the people into a personal Health Care Savings Account!

Let the American people buy their own healthcare directly. Their healthcare will be significantly better, they will pay much less money, and it will be absolutely amazing!

The shadow network has been exposed. The cleanup is underway. SHUT IT DOWN!

READ MORE:

President Trump Posts ‘Anonymous’ Video to Break Down Barack Obama’s Treasonous Crime of the Century

The Undercover Operation That Exposed Everything About OBAMACARE FRAUD: 90% Fake Applicants Got Subsidies

The Health Care-Industrial Complex Is Lying About Obamacare Premiums Doubling — And They Know It

MASSIVE OBAMACARE IDENTITY FRAUD: Non-Partisan Watchdog Finds Consumer Harm and Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars Wasted in Health Care Fraud in Affordable Care Act Plans

MASSIVE! PRESIDENT TRUMP ORDERS BILLIONS IN HEALTHCARE MONEY TO BE TAKEN FROM INSURANCE ELITES AND SENT DIRECTLY TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!

BOTTOMLINE

In late June 2026, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz publicly highlighted findings from a June 26, 2026, HHS/ASPE issue brief on ACA (Obamacare) Exchange enrollment.

As of February 2026, about 19.2 million people were enrolled in ACA marketplace plans (down from roughly 23.4 million in 2025).

The report estimates that roughly 2.6 million remaining enrollments are improper, phantom, or potentially fraudulent—about 13% of the total.

This includes over 1 million enrollments without a Social Security number on file.

CMS specifically flagged around 1 million highly suspicious broker-assisted enrollments through HealthCare.gov that had no SSN and involved $0 premiums.

These stand out as red flags because zero-premium plans (heavily expanded under enhanced subsidies) let brokers collect commissions ($5–$30 per member per month) by signing people up—sometimes without the individual’s knowledge or consent (“phantom” enrollments).

Brokers facilitated a large share of plan selections, and weak verification rules earlier made this easier. The report ties much of the prior surge in improper enrollments (peaking at an estimated 5.6 million in 2025) to relaxed program-integrity measures, self-attestation, and incentives created by temporary enhanced subsidies.

The Trump administration has already removed or blocked about 2.9 million improper/phantom cases through integrity efforts (income verification, dual-enrollment checks, failure-to-file-and-reconcile rules, etc.). CMS responded to the no-SSN cohort by halting broker commissions for those enrollments via HealthCare.gov, working with insurers to identify and terminate unauthorized coverage, and moving to discipline or terminate responsible agents/brokers.

Earlier GAO undercover work (and other analyses) documented real vulnerabilities: fictitious identities, invalid/fake SSNs, and even deceased individuals routinely getting approved for subsidized coverage under looser rules.

Legitimate coverage for eligible people continues; the program itself is not being eliminated.

Claims of a vast “Deep State healthcare racket” being shut down overstate a real, documented problem of waste, improper enrollments, and broker-driven fraud that successive administrations have handled differently on verification strictness.

The current effort focuses on basic identity and eligibility checks that were previously weakened.

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