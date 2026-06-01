Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

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Didi Gift's avatar
Didi Gift
2h

You’re a good man. Thank you for having our backs.

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Janice's avatar
Janice
3h

Typical of the corrupt corporate run US companies.

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