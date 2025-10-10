By Israel Salas-Rodriguez

October 10, 2025

A SUSPECT has been arrested for allegedly starting the devastating Palisades Fire in Los Angeles that left 12 dead and billions of dollars in damages.

The deadly fire erupted on January 7, stretching across more than 23,000 acres, destroying over 6,800 homes and businesses, and displacing thousands of families across Los Angeles County.

Strong winds blow embers as the Palisades Fire burns homes on the Pacific Coast Highway on January 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Jonathan Rinderknecht was arrested at his home in Florida on Tuesday. U.S. Attorney

Rinderknecht’s alleged ChatGPT search depicted a ‘dystopian painting, showing in part a burning forest and a crowd fleeing from it’. U.S. Attorney

A car drives past homes and vehicles destroyed by the Palisades Fire at the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates on January 12. AP

The fire that erupted on January 7 killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,000 homes and buildings in the Pacific Palisades, a wealthy coastal neighborhood of LA

Officials said they believe the Palisades Fire was a ‘holdover fire’ - a continuation of the Lachman Fire allegedly started by Rinderknecht.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, was arrested at his home in Florida on Tuesday as investigators recovered a disturbing ChatGPT generated painting on the suspect’s devices.

Rinderknecht allegedly used the artificial intelligence chatbot to produce a “dystopian painting, showing in part a burning forest and a crowd fleeing from it,” Bill Essayli, the acting US Attorney for the Central District of California, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Essayli said Rinderknecht, a former resident of Pacific Palisades, returned to the area on the evening of January 1 after wrapping up his shift as an Uber driver.

Two of Rinderknecht’s passengers told investigators that the driver appeared “agitated and angry” that night.

Rinderknecht had allegedly dropped off his final passenger in the area then proceeded to park his vehicle and walk up a trail.

As he made his descent to a hilltop, the suspect attempted to call a former friend, whom he failed to reach, and listened to a rap song.

“He exited the car, walked up a nearby trail, took iPhone videos at a nearby hilltop, and listened to a rap song, whose music video included objects being lit on fire,” Essayli said.

“The defendant had listened to this song and watched its music video repeatedly in the days leading up to the Lachman fire.”

PACIFIC PALISADES REDUCED TO RUBBLE

Essayli said Rinderknecht started the fire that evening, but the flames burned slowly underground for about a week.

Then on January 7, strong winds rekindled embers, spreading above ground, leading to the widespread blaze across Pacific Palisades.

Rinderknecht reported the initial fire to authorities, fled the scene but eventually returned and watched as firefighters battled the blaze, taking video with his phone.

Essayli said investigators had identified Rinderknecht on January 24.

“During his interview, he lied about where he was when he first saw the Lachman fire, claiming he was at the bottom of the hiking trail,” said Essayli.

“Geolocation data for the 911 call showed he was standing above the fire, in a clearing nearly 30 feet from the blaze as it rapidly grew.

“As the world watched in horror as the Palisades fires burned, victims perished in the smoke and flames.

“Homes where cherished family memories and belongings were turned to rubble and ash.

“The iconic Palisades coast highway along Malibu looked like a warzone.”

Kenny Cooper, a special agent for the ATF’s San Francisco Field Division, said evidence determined the Palisades blaze was caused by an “intentionally set fire.”

“The fire was a holdover fire, meaning it was deeply seated in dense vegetation and roots and continued to burn undetected until catastrophic weather ensued, resulting in the Palisades fire,” Cooper said.

BOTTOMLINE

Jonathan Rinderknecht, a 29-year-old Florida resident and former Uber driver, was arrested on October 8, 2025, in Florida on federal arson charges for allegedly intentionally starting a small brushfire known as the Lachman Fire on January 1, 2025, near a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

The initial fire, which scorched about eight acres and was believed to have been extinguished by firefighters, smoldered underground for days before re-igniting amid strong Santa Ana winds, escalating into the massive Palisades Fire.

This blaze ultimately burned over 23,000 acres across the Pacific Palisades, Topanga, Malibu, and Santa Monica areas, destroyed more than 6,000 structures (with some reports citing up to 6,800), caused approximately $150 billion in damages, and resulted in 12 fatalities.

Key evidence includes geolocation data from his devices that contradicted his alibi, videos captured on his iPhone showing him at the scene (including footage of the fire and rescuers), and an AI-generated image he created using ChatGPT depicting a dystopian burning city.

Rinderknecht faces federal charges including destruction of property by means of fire, with potential penalties ranging from a mandatory minimum of five to 20 years in prison, up to life imprisonment or even the death penalty if deaths are directly tied to the arson.

