Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myra Doyle's avatar
Myra Doyle
3h

Lol The USA isn't your sugar daddy any longer.

Reply
Share
Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
6h

The U.S. owes billions to United Nations? That's laughable. DON'T PAY A DIME TO THAT CORRUPT ENTITY!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture