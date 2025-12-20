By Jackson Richman

December 21, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Dec. 18 that an athletic contest and a UFC fight will occur next year in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

The “Patriot Games” will span four days, featuring high school athletes—a male and a female from each state and territory, the president said.

He did not go into details as to what would be played or where.

President Trump said that the men and women will compete separately.

“I promise there will be no men playing in women’s sports. You’re not going to see that. You’ll see everything but that.”

The UFC fight will be at the White House on June 14, 2026.

“It’ll be the greatest champion fighters in the world all fighting that same night,” said President Trump, noting that UFC CEO and President Dana White will be the host.

“And it’s going to be something special.”

President Trump is a huge UFC fan and is a close friend of White.

He has been to numerous events, including one after winning the 2024 election.

The South Lawn at the White House will be the venue for the fight.

The Ellipse, across from the White House, might have jumbo screens for more people to watch.

The competitors have not been announced.

A press conference and the fighters’ weigh-ins will be at the Lincoln Memorial.

Other events to celebrate the 250th milestone include a state fair on the National Mall, a Memorial Day parade, and a national prayer event to “rededicate our country as One Nation Under God,” President Trump said.

“We’re not changing that. A lot of people would like to see it. It’ll never happen,” he said.

President Trump also announced a Fourth of July celebration called a “Salute to America” consisting of a presidential address, military flyover, and fireworks.

Additionally, the Washington Monument will be lit every night through Jan. 5.

President Donald Trump has announced a series of events to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, including a new national athletic competition called the “Patriot Games” and a UFC fight hosted on the White House South Lawn.

Patriot Games is described as a high school-level athletic showdown where one young man and one young woman from each U.S. state and territory (totaling 112 competitors) will be selected to participate in events held in Washington, D.C.

President Trump compared it to a “great national tradition” during his announcement.

The mixed martial arts event is scheduled for June 14, 2026, coinciding with Flag Day and President Trump’s 80th birthday.

Other proposed elements for the 250th anniversary include constructing a monumental arch in D.C. and additional patriotic programming, but the athletic and combat sports aspects have drawn significant attention.

