August 8, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security is running a full-court press with recruitment and is dropping the age requirement for immigration agents, opening the door for more Americans to help tackle the illegal immigration crisis.

“In less than one week since DHS launched its recruitment campaign, more than 80,000 Americans applied to join ICE,” a Wednesday statement from the department’s website read.

Secretary Noem Unveils No Age Limit for Patriotic Americans to Join ICE Law Enforcement to Help Remove Worst of the Worst from U.S.

The Trump administration attributed this move to “Biden’s open borders disaster” and said the nation needs more “dedicated Americans to join ICE to remove the worst of the worst out of our country.”

This kind of policy initiative shows that the current administration understands how important public cooperation is, especially if President Trump officials hope to carry out their ambitious immigration mission.

It also highlights how badly America’s immigration system deteriorated under criminal pResident Joe Biden and the late DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas was so ineffective at his job that he became the first cabinet member in almost 150 years to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

No wonder we need to call in private citizens for backup.

The millions of illegals who’ve crossed over through our southern border cannot be shouldered by the federal government alone.

Noem also appeared on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday to applaud the 80,000 new applicants, saying, “People and patriots across this country that say ‘we want to join, we want to help and be a part of this effort’ — It’s overwhelming to see the amount of response and support that our ICE officers have gotten, and people who want to join their ranks.”

This announcement comes after news broke this week about Florida considering another “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility.

Florida Reportedly Eyeing Another 'Alligator Alcatraz' at Former WWII POW Camp as Deportations Mount

A second detention center known as the “North Detention Facility” is being planned for Camp Blanding, a Florida National Guard training site in Clay County, in the northeastern part of the state, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The site once served as a prisoner-of-war camp during World War II.

If the citizenry and state governments continue to fight illegal immigration head-on, the U.S. might have a chance to restore order, reduce crime, properly reallocate resources, and set a strong precedent.

No one can sneak into the country without consequences.

Fixing the immigration system was arguably President Trump’s biggest promise, dating all the way back to 2015, when he declared his candidacy for president.

Such an endeavor requires an outside-the-box approach and demands a broad coalition. It’s reassuring to see the White House thinking critically about the issue and exploring every avenue to help steer this ship back on course.

BOTTOMLINE

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy change removes previous age limits—typically 37 for criminal investigators and 40 for deportation officers—to bolster ICE’s workforce amid a push for increased deportations under the Trump administration.

The initiative is framed as a response to what the administration calls “Biden’s open borders disaster,” aiming to recruit 10,000 new ICE officers to target criminal illegal aliens.

Incentives include up to $50,000 signing bonuses, student loan repayment options, overtime pay, and enhanced retirement benefits.

Over 80,000 applications were reportedly received within a week of the campaign’s launch on July 29, 2025.

However, the narrative has sparked debate.

Critics, like former ICE official Scott Shuchart, argue that dropping the age cap may signal recruitment challenges and raise concerns about maintaining standards, given the rigorous medical, drug, and fitness screenings still required.

Immigrant rights advocates and some Democrats have criticized the aggressive deportation focus, comparing ICE tactics to excessive force and noting an 830% surge in assaults on ICE officers, which the administration attributes to resistance against enforcement.

Data shows 6.5 million border encounters under Biden through October 2023, with 2.5 million released into the U.S. and 2.8 million removed or expelled, though these figures include repeat attempts and Title 42 expulsions.

The Trump administration’s current push, backed by a $29.9 billion ICE budget and a $10 billion border fund, is the largest investment in deportation in U.S. history.

The policy shift and its rhetoric are divisive, with supporters seeing it as restoring order and critics warning of overreach and lowered hiring standards.

