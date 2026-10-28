By Baxter Dmitry

October 28, 2026

While you were distracted, the Pentagon quietly launched a plan to make every major US military base capable of surviving 90 days completely cut off from the outside world—no power, no fuel, no water, no supplies.

At the exact same time, European governments are telling citizens to stockpile food and cash.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is posting AI-generated images of nuclear explosions over major cities while whispering about “existential threats.”

Connect the dots. Is this preparation for a real war, or is it the staging ground for a false flag that will justify the total lockdown of America?

The Pentagon’s “FORTRESS” Is a Siege Mentality

Fox News reported this week that the Pentagon’s new initiative, FORTRESS America, demands that every major military installation in the continental US be able to operate independently for at least 90 days without relying on civilian infrastructure.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told Fox that relying on the civilian grid is an “intolerable risk” .

They are installing portable nuclear reactors and microgrids on bases.

They are stockpiling ammunition, fuel, and critical minerals. They are even preparing civilian factories to flip to military production on a moment’s notice.

Why does the most powerful military on earth suddenly need to bunker down from its own population?

Because the “threat” isn’t just foreign. It’s the collapse of the system they built.

Social media is already on fire. Accounts like BRICS News posted the headline directly to X, with users replying what many are thinking: “In other words prepare for a CIA/Mossad false flag to further escalate the war in Iran”.

The comment section under the original Fox report is flooded with Americans asking the same question: If the grid goes down, who is really in control?

Europe Is Panicking, And Netanyahu Is Playing With Fire

This isn’t just an American phenomenon. The UK government has issued guidance for households to stockpile three days of water and tinned food.

Sweden has sent “If Crisis or War Comes” pamphlets to millions of homes, telling people to prepare for nuclear attacks. Germany advises up to ten days of supplies.

But the most unhinged signal comes from Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted an AI-generated image of a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv this week, warning of a “second Holocaust” if he is not re-elected.

He also recently issued vague threats about nuclear weapons hitting US cities.

There is only one state in the Middle East with nuclear weapons pointing at US cities and it’s not Iran.

They don’t have the bomb. Israel does. And they also have the Samson Option.

WATCH: Ounka on X: “Scott Horton just dropped the terrifying reality check: Israel’s Samson Option - nuke London, Paris, and Rome if the West ever stops supporting them The Samson Option is a suicide pact with a gun to everyone’s head. World is held hostage by a rogue state https://t.co/cMEin3XkfO” / X

White House officials are reportedly worried that Netanyahu’s nuclear fearmongering could cause a “miscalculation” and trigger a wider war.

They are telling you to prepare for three months of darkness while simultaneously waving nuclear imagery in your face.

The FORTRESS plan isn’t about defending America from an external enemy—it’s about ensuring the military can function after the lights go out.

The question isn’t whether a crisis is coming. The question is who benefits when the power grid fails, and the panic sets in.

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BOTTOMLINE

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced FORTRESS America (Federal Operations for Resilience, Troop Resources, Energy, Supply, and Survivability) during his State of the Force address at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

It is framed as a “national insurance policy” to make major U.S. military installations less dependent on civilian infrastructure.

What the plan actually is

Core goal: Ensure major continental U.S. military bases can continue essential operations if civilian power grids, water systems, fuel supplies, communications, or broader supply chains are disrupted (by cyberattack, sabotage, or other means in a major conflict).

Power independence: Hegseth stated that every major military installation would generate its own power independent of the civilian grid so bases stay operational, aircraft keep flying, and command centers remain functional even if the wider grid is taken down.

90-day self-sufficiency: Fox News Digital reported (based on documents it reviewed) that the initiative sets an expectation for major bases to sustain essential operations—electricity, water, fuel, and communications—independently for at least 90 days. This includes plans involving portable nuclear reactors/microreactors, large-scale battery storage, microgrids that can island from the civilian grid, strategic reserves of munitions/fuel/critical materials/spare parts/medical supplies, dual supply pathways for key items, and preparation for civilian factories to convert to defense production if needed.

A program office has been established to operationalize it, and it builds on existing work (such as nuclear microreactor efforts at certain Army bases).

It is contingency preparation and resilience planning, not a fully activated “doomsday” system that has been switched on.

In short: the Pentagon is advancing real resilience measures so U.S. military installations are less vulnerable to disruptions of civilian power and supply systems.

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