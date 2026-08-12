By Dorothy Li

August 12, 2026

The Pentagon has flagged a list of prominent Chinese research institutions it considers to be engaged in “problematic” activities that threaten U.S. security, including elite Chinese civilian universities.

The Department of War announced the designation on July 23 in an update to a roster of academic and research institutions that it has determined to be risky to American research and intellectual property.

The Pentagon called the updates part of its ongoing efforts to protect U.S.-funded research from “unauthorized technology transfer” to foreign countries of concern.

Nearly 70 percent of the 130 institutions on the Pentagon’s so-called 1286 list are based in China, with the others from Russia and Iran, according to a review by The Epoch Times.

The list does not carry immediate economic sanctions or other legal penalties starting in fiscal year 2026, but the Pentagon is generally barred from funding fundamental research projects involving these entities.

This covers grants, contracts, and any forms of support. The restriction applies to all employees of listed institutions, the department said.

A 1286 designation also serves as a warning to American scientists and universities that collaboration with researchers affiliated with listed institutions may pose compliance risks and jeopardize federal funding.

“The Department advises strict caution for domestic researchers, academic institutions and industry partners when considering collaboration, funding or data-sharing engagements with any institution named on this list,” it stated.

U.S. scholars receiving the War Department’s funding are required to disclose all affiliations with listed entities or foreign talent requirement programs, or face violations of federal law.

With the move, the Pentagon has now flagged some of China’s most prestigious civilian universities—Fudan University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University—as a concern to U.S. national security.

Shandong University, another top-ranking civilian institution, was also swept into the expanded list.

A Fudan University sign is seen on its campus in Shanghai on Dec. 18, 2019. Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Image

The latest version of the list also includes some civilian Chinese universities specializing in electronics, aerospace, and diplomacy, such as the University of International Relations, a Beijing-based school known for training the country’s intelligence officers and top diplomats.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon kept on the list dozens of Chinese institutions with close ties to the People’s Liberation Army that had previously been added.

It also maintained the designation of five talent recruitment initiatives sponsored by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that pose threats to U.S. national security interests: Changjiang Scholar Distinguished Professorship, the Hundred Talents Plan, the Pearl River Talent Program, the River Talents Plan, and the Thousand Talents Plan.

Emil Michael, undersecretary of war for research and engineering, said the Pentagon is strengthening its commitment to “protect taxpayer-funded research and preserving the integrity of the American scientific enterprise.”

Academic partnerships between U.S. and Chinese research institutions have drawn alarms in Congress for years, largely driven by concerns that U.S. funding could directly bolster the CCP’s military buildup.

The CCP employs a state-led strategy known as military-civil fusion, which seeks to harness research and technology from private sector entities and researchers to aid its military modernization, thus blurring the line between civilian and military sectors.

A February study by the nonpartisan Center for Research Security and Integrity estimates that nearly $1 billion in U.S. federal research funds had been funneled into projects involving the CCP’s defense laboratories that pose “critical risks” to America’s national security.

US Funders

The National Science Foundation (NSF) stands out as the largest sponsor of U.S. institutions partnering with these Chinese laboratories, accounting for more than 71 percent of federal funds identified in the report.

While the NSF grants largely support theoretical and early-stage fundamental research, the report said, the collaborating Chinese laboratories clearly seek to apply the research in defense and even weaponry.

Other federal funders of such collaborations include the Pentagon and the Department of Energy (DOE).

The report found that 10 federally funded research centers affiliated with the DOE have had researchers working with Chinese defense laboratories.

For instance, at the DOE-sponsored Argonne National Laboratory, researchers have co-authored 19 articles with identified Chinese laboratories since 2019, in which they credited U.S. government funds.

An undated aerial photo shows the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois. Argonne National Laboratory/Getty Images

Chinese missile launchers are seen during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Sept. 3, 2025. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

An investigation by Republicans on the House Select Committee on the CCP, released in September 2025, found that $2.5 billion in Pentagon-funded research projects involved collaborations with Chinese institutions that support the regime’s military advancement.

China Exploits $2.5 Billion Pentagon-Funded Research, House Report Says

Hundreds of projects involved collaboration with Chinese entities, including ones that are blacklisted, according to the report.

A missile launcher is employed in long-range live-fire drills targeting waters north of Taiwan, from an undisclosed location in this screenshot from a video released by the Eastern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army on Dec. 30, 2025. Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

In response, the Pentagon introduced a set of security measures in January to protect department-funded research from foreign influence and intellectual property theft.

Last month, the National Science Foundation announced that the agency would bar its funding from being used for collaborations with restricted entities on lists maintained by U.S. government agencies, including the Pentagon’s 1286 list.

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.), chairman of the House Select Committee on the CCP, called the agency’s policy reforms “commendable and commonsense.”

“Prohibiting federal funding from being used to collaborate with Chinese entities that are national security risks or human rights abusers is straightforward,” Moolenaar said in a July 9 statement, urging all federal agencies to follow the lead of the Pentagon and the National Science Foundation.

READ MORE:

Pentagon Severs Elite University Ties, Citing “TOXIC INDOCTRINATION” in Sweeping Military Education Overhaul

The Pentagon Leak: Anatomy of a Psyops Deception for Increasing Tyrannical Control

US Intel Funded Projects Riddled with Chinese Government-Linked Researchers

Declassified Documents Confirm China Did, in Fact, Breach US Election Security Leading up to 2020 Election

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Department of War (DoW) updated its Section 1286 list on or around July 23, 2026, adding several of China’s prominent civilian universities and research institutes.

This “Foreign Institutions Engaging in Problematic Activities” list (required annually under Section 1286 of the FY2019 National Defense Authorization Act) identifies foreign academic and research entities confirmed to engage in activities that raise the risk of U.S. government-funded research and development being misappropriated, including technology transfer, links to foreign military or intelligence bodies, and participation in state-backed talent-recruitment programs.

The update expands the list beyond primarily military-linked institutions (such as the “Seven Sons of National Defense”) to elite civilian ones amid concerns over China’s military-civil fusion strategy.

It now includes 130 institutions total, with about 88 in mainland China and the rest primarily in Russia and Iran.

Notable new Chinese civilian university additions: Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU ), and Shandong University.

SJTU has been linked to hypersonic weapons-related research (including components for anti-ship missiles) via labs in materials science; Fudan has ties to advanced semiconductors/chip research and spin-offs (such as Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics, previously added to the Commerce Department Entity List for supporting military modernization and supplying related end-users).

Effective in fiscal year 2026, the DoW is prohibited from using funds for fundamental research involving collaboration with any listed entity.

Full disclosure of affiliations and foreign talent program involvement is required; nondisclosure can violate federal law.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.