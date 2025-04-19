By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 19, 2025

United States Pentagon Police on Friday arrested Joe Kasper, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s interim chief of staff, days after the DefSec placed him and two other high-ranking staffers on leave for leaking classified information to the press, a violation of their oath of office and the Espionage Act of 1917, a source at US Army Cyber Command told Real Raw News.

In March, the media obtained sensitive details, which had not been made public, surrounding the administration’s plans for the Panama Canal, sending a second US Aircraft Carrier to the Red Sea, and inviting Elon Musk to the Pentagon to discuss ways of curbing wasteful spending.

Either the leaker or the media fictionalized the impetus behind Musk’s visit; the spurious press claimed that Hegseth asked Musk to attend a top-secret briefing for a potential war with China, rumors the president, a categorically honorable man, refuted.

Following the leaks, Kasper seemed furious, telling Hegseth he would personally investigate the issue and uncover the leaker’s identity.

Apparently, Kasper was unaware that Hegseth, with President Trump’s blessing, had launched his own parallel investigation because, according to our source, he adhered to an absolute axiom:

“If you want something done right, sometimes you have to do it yourself.”

Uncertain of whom he could trust in his immediate circle, as numerous leakers could’ve surreptitiously infiltrated the Pentagon, Hegseth turned to definitive allies at US Army Cyber Command for help.

He gave them carte blanche to probe the backgrounds of both recently hired and veteran staffers, requesting they start at the top and work their way to the bottom, even if it meant investigating the Pentagon’s janitorial staff.

At the same time, Hegseth asked Kasper for updates on his progress.

Kasper reportedly replied he was pursuing multiple leads but hadn’t yet zeroed in on the leaker and promised he’d have fruitful results within three or four days.

Our source said it occurred to Hegseth that Kasper was stalling.

A week later, he still had no answers, blaming his sluggishness on having to sift through personnel files of the Pentagon’s entire workforce—approximately 26,000 people.

ARCYBER, on the other hand, had unearthed evidence suggesting that Kasper was the culprit, possibly one of many, providing the mainstream media with sensitive and classified data.

Our source wouldn’t specify what tools ARCYBER used to incriminate Kasper, but he did say Kasper had been covertly communicating with journalists from the Washinton Post and the New York Times, known liberal propaganda rags.

“We gave the defense secretary what we had, and he took over from there. Why the delay in arresting Kasper? I don’t know. Maybe Defense Secretary Hegseth was building an unbreakable case. Kasper got suspended Monday and was fired and arrested Friday is all I know. We got a call from Secretary Hegseth thanking us, and he said the Pentagon Protection Force arrested Kasper in part thanks to our work,” our source said.

In closing, we hope the Department of Defense improves its vetting process, for the Deep State has spies everywhere and will assuredly try to plant them in the federal government as part of its never-ending mission to dethrone President Trump.