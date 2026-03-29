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Phaseglass's avatar
Phaseglass
6h

There’s actually a few possible uses for the troops, the most likely is that they don’t do anything…

https://substack.com/home/post/p-192400847

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
6h

All these men you send there will be killed.

Just like Galipoli.

Just like Arnheim.

They will be sitting Ducks for the Iranian Hypersonic missiles.

Any approach can be seen for days and prepared accordingly.

It is a needle’s eye… a contraption… a trap with no way out.

It is a PROPAGANDA LIE by the USA REGIME… for the JEWS.

A Battle that can’t be won.

Also it must be clear that to the stupidest of stupid Americans that IRAN does not seek Atomic Bombs.

That is another lie.

Iran which we now clearly see concentrated instead on Hypersonic weapons which as I mentioned previously cannot be defended against.

THE JEWS LIED THE USA INTO THIS WAR

The USA troops will be eliminated.

The same happened in WW2 in The Battle of Arnhem

The Battle of Arnhem was a significant military engagement during World War II, part of Operation Market Garden, which took place from September 17 to 26, 1944. The Allies aimed to capture key bridges in the Netherlands, but the operation ultimately failed, resulting in heavy casualties and a German victory.

10,000 men dropped on Arnhem. Only 2,000 returned

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