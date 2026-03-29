By LAUREN ACTON-TAYLOR

March 30, 2026

The Pentagon is gearing up for ground operations in Iran which could last several weeks, officials revealed, as thousands of US Marines pour into the Middle East.

Defense chiefs are bracing for what insiders describe as a ‘major escalation,’ though any military action is expected to stop short of an all-out invasion, sources told The Washington Post.

Instead, they will use Special Operations forces backed by infantry troops, the insiders said. It remains unclear if President Donald Trump has or will approve the Pentagon’s reported plans.

It comes as the USS Tripoli arrived in the region on Friday, bringing an additional 3,500 sailors and Marines.

On board was the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and elements from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit who are based in Japan.

They were conducting exercises in the area around Taiwan when they were ordered to the Middle East almost two weeks ago.

The unit’s main tasks typically include intercepting vessels and seizing territory, according to the Wall Street Journal.

US Central Command said that in addition to the Marines, the Tripoli also brings transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault assets to the region.

The USS Boxer and two other ships, along with another Marine Expeditionary Unit, have also been ordered to the region from San Diego.

Officials said that the Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran just shy of a full-scale invasion. Pictured: Sailors and Marine who arrived in the Middle East on Friday

Around 3,500 sailors and Marines were deployed to the region via the USS Tripoli which also brought strike fighter aircraft and amphibious assault assets

President Donald Trump has hinted that the war was drawing to a close, while others in the Trump Administration have said the President was prepared to 'unleash hell'

The deployment coincides with the entry of the Iranian-backed Houthis into the conflict after they launched an unsuccessful missile attack on Israel.

It comes as the president mulls whether to send an additional 10,000 troops to the Middle East to give Washington more military options.

President Trump mulls sending 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East amid peace talks

The Trump administration has insisted that the war is drawing closer to an end and that it is seeking peace talks with Tehran, while leaving the possibility of further force on the table.

On Friday, President Trump declared: ‘It’s sort of finished, but it’s not finished. It’s got to be finished.’

Meanwhile, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned on Tuesday that if the regime in Tehran did not bring its threats and nuclear ambitions to an end, the President is ‘prepared to unleash hell.’

Leavitt added in a statement to the Post: ‘It’s the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality. It does not mean the President has made a decision.’

The timeline of the operation between the Post’s sources ranged from ‘weeks, not months’ to ‘a couple of months.’

President Trump threatens to ‘unleash hell’ after Iran said it would target a second major oil route

The Pentagon told the Daily Mail that it had nothing to offer on the matter. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A former senior defense official familiar with the US military’s plans for a ground operation in Iran told the Post that ‘this is not last minute planning.’

‘We’ve looked at this. It’s been war-gamed,’ they said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at a meeting in France where US allies met to discuss the economic toll that the war is having, said on Friday that the war is not projected ‘to be a prolonged conflict.’

He added that the operation is ahead of schedule based on the administration’s assessment and said that the US ‘can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops,’ the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, some 10,000 troops were being prepared for deployment from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, adding to the thousands of marines aboard Navy ships already on their way to the region, sources close to the Pentagon told AP on Tuesday.

The conflict has already seen the deaths of at least 13 US soldiers, including six involved in a plane crash in Iraq and six in a drone attack on Port Shuaiba.

The Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and elements from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit have ben deployed

The USS Tripoli (pictured) is an amphibious assault ship. The USS Boxer and two other ships, along with another Marine Expeditionary Unit, have also been ordered to the region from San Diego

Deploying ground troops in Iran would be necessary to accomplish certain strategic objectives. Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division are pictured parachuting

A dozen US soldiers were wounded and multiple planes damaged following an Iranian missile strike at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

US and Arab officials confirmed that one missile and several unmanned aerial vehicles struck on Friday, resulting in fifteen US soldiers being wounded.

Two were ‘very seriously injured’ and at least two KC-135 refueling planes suffered ‘significant damage.’

The strike represents one of the most serious breaches of US air defenses since the monthlong war with Iran began, as well as at least the second hit on Prince Sultan Air Base.

An earlier March 1 strike on the base damaged five US refueling aircraft and claimed the life of 26-year-old Army Sgt Benjamin N Pennington just days after he was wounded.

Over 300 US troops have been wounded in the ongoing conflict, including about 225 with traumatic brain injuries from missile blasts, the US Central Command announced on Friday.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf powers are now signaling a tougher stance against Iran’s attacks, hinting that continued strikes may draw them deeper into the war.

Meanwhile, the US and its allied forces are continuing to see their supply of air defense interceptors shrink after just four weeks.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (pictured on March 27, 2026) claimed on Friday the operation against Iran was 'ahead of schedule'

A damaged residential building in southern Tehran on Friday after continued strikes by the US and Israel on March 27, 2026

The president declared that Saudi Arabia and Israel should move to normalize relations after the Iran conflict wraps up.

‘It’s now time,’ President said. ‘We’ve now taken them out, and they are out bigly. ‘We got to get into the Abraham Accords.’

President Trump has been urging Israel and Saudi Arabia, the two biggest powers in the Middle East, to normalize ties for years as part of his Abraham Accords initiative.

However challenges remain, including Saudi Arabia’s insistence on a credible path to a Palestinian state before establishing commercial and diplomatic ties with Israel.

Meanwhile, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said Tehran has agreed to ‘facilitate and expedite’ humanitarian aid through the Strait of Hormuz, even as its nuclear sites are being struck.

He said Tehran has agreed to a UN request to allow both humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the critical waterway that carries a fifth of the world’s oil and nearly a third of global fertilizer trade.

The aid plan would be the first breakthrough at the shipping chokepoint after a month of war.

However, Iran‘s proxy group in Yemen issued its warning after launching a missile attack on ‘sensitive’ Israeli military sites, marking a significant escalation to the month-long war.

At least 13 US military personnel have died in the Iran conflict so far and that number would be poised to rise dramatically if soldiers are deployed on the ground. Marines are pictured during a training exercise aboard the USS New Orleans

Risking a further surge in oil and gas prices, the group’s military leaders said they are considering closing a Red Sea oil route used as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz that Iran has effectively shut down.

Known as the ‘Gate of Tears’ in Arabic, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait is an 18-mile-wide waterway connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Crucially, it controls sea traffic toward the Suez Canal.

If both routes are compromised, the impact would extend far beyond the region, hitting supply chains, energy markets and shipping costs worldwide.

Ten per cent of global seaborne trade passes through the Red Sea, including a fifth of the world’s container traffic and car shipments and 10 per cent of crude oil.

Mohamad Elmasry, a professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, described the Houthis entering the US-Israeli war on Iran as ‘very significant’.

An armed political and religious group, they declare themselves to be part of the Iranian-led ‘axis of resistance’ against Israel, the US and the wider West – along with armed groups such as Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.

Elmasry said: ‘We have seen over the past two and a half years that the Houthis have significant power. If they decided to move to shut down the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea and, ultimately, the Suez Canal, we would have two major choke points [closed] along with the Strait of Hormuz.’

If Hormuz is hit, oil struggles to leave the Gulf. If Bab al-Mandeb is blocked, it struggles to reach Europe and if both are hit the route breaks end to end.

Known as the 'Gate of Tears' in Arabic, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait is an 18-mile-wide waterway connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Crucially, it controls sea traffic toward the Suez Canal and is currently under an effective blockade by Iran

The Houthis have held Yemen’s capital Sanaa since 2014 and, so far, have stayed out of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The group’s attacks on ships during the Israel-Hamas war caused chaos in the Red Sea, through which billions of pounds of goods pass each year.

Between 2023 and 2025, Houthi rebels attacked more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two ships and killing four sailors.

During this time, ships transiting through the Suez Canal fell from 26,000 to 12,700.

Mohammed Mansour, the Houthis’ deputy information minister, said on Saturday: ‘We are conducting this battle in stages, and closing the Bab al-Mandeb Strait is among our options.’

Ibrahim Jalal, a senior researcher on Yemen and the Gulf, said the threat to shipping around Yemen is ‘very alarming, especially when it’s compounded by a coordinated multi-strait blockade’.

He told Al Jazeera: ‘This is exactly the theatre that Iran has been preparing for from what we have seen in the past few years with the Houthis.’

With stock markets tumbling and the economic fallout spreading far beyond the Middle East, President Trump continues to face mounting pressure to break Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s envoy, said Washington passed a 15‑point ceasefire plan to Iran through Pakistan, aiming to restrict Tehran’s nuclear program and reopen the critical waterway.

Tehran shot down the president’s ceasefire package and fired back with its own five‑point deal that included reparations and official control of the vital strait.

President Trump warned that if Iran doesn’t fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz by April 6, he will order strikes on the country’s energy plants.

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BOTTOMLINE

The Pentagon is developing contingency plans for potential ground operations inside Iran that could last “weeks, not months” (or possibly “a couple of months”.

These would not be a full-scale invasion or occupation but targeted raids involving Special Operations forces combined with conventional infantry troops from Marines and possibly Army units.

Possible objectives include raids on Kharg Island (Iran’s main oil-export terminal) and other coastal sites or islands near the Strait of Hormuz to disrupt Iranian oil revenue, secure key infrastructure, or counter threats to global shipping.

The operations are framed as a potential “final blow” or escalation phase in the ongoing conflict, short of regime-change ground war.

These forces add to the existing ~50,000 U.S. troops already in the region and give commanders quick options for amphibious raids or crisis response.

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