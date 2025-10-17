By Cristina Laila

October 17, 2025

Pentagon reporters turned in their badges after they refused to sign Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s new security rule.

“Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth demanded that reporters agree by 5 p.m. Tuesday to a new policy, under which they would need to pledge to not obtain or use any unauthorized material, even if the information is unclassified — or hand over their press badges in the next 24 hours,” The Hill reported on Tuesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, Pentagon reporters turned in their badges.

CNN’s Brian Stelter doppelganger hyperventilated over the development.

The Pentagon Press Association released a statement.

BOTTOMLINE

Dozens of journalists from major U.S. news organizations, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Fox News, NPR, Reuters, and others, collectively turned in their Pentagon press badges and vacated their workspaces in the building.

This mass exodus followed a refusal by nearly all outlets to sign a new access policy imposed by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The Pentagon Press Association (PPA), representing these reporters, condemned the policy as an attempt to “gag” DoD employees and retaliate against journalists seeking unapproved details, calling it a violation of First Amendment principles and a threat to independent national security reporting.

Hegseth defended the changes as “common sense” measures to protect national security, prevent unauthorized roaming in the building, and ensure reporters wear visible badges and are escorted—aligning protocols more closely with those at the White House.

Only one conservative outlet, One America News (OAN), reportedly signed the pledge and retained access, according to multiple accounts.

President Trump supported the move, stating it addressed press disruptions to “world peace and national security.”

