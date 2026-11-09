By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 9, 2026

A career Army officer arrested for suspicion of treason and espionage last month has admitted guilt and accepted a 20-year prison sentence at Fort Leavenworth as part of a plea deal, Real Raw News has learned.

As reported on October 29, Pentagon official US Army General Brett Sylvia was arrested by JAG officers at his Arlington, Virginia, home shortly after learning via a text message that Pete Hegseth had fired him.

The allegations against Sylvia included sharing future war plans and the precise location of US warships with Tehran’s leaders.

Prior to turning to the dark side, he’d had a storied career.

In 1994, Sylvia graduated from the US Military Academy with a degree in environmental engineering.

He later earned a Master of Science degree in engineering management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology and a Master of Military Arts and Sciences degree from the School of Advanced Military Studies at the Army Command and General Staff College.

In 2023, Sylvia took command of the 101st Airborne Division and, a year later, was nominated for promotion to lieutenant general and assignment as director for strategy, plans and policy of the Joint Staff, a position he’d held until his arrest.

According to our Pentagon sources, Hegseth canned Sylvia following three failed polygraph exams.

During each exam, Sylvia, an outspoken opponent of the Iran conflict, had been asked whether he sympathized with the IRGC or had given classified information to IRGC commander Ahmed Vahidi.

And during each exam, Sylvia insisted he was a patriotic MAGA who would never, not in a million years, betray his oath and country.

Modern polygraphs—a fallible pseudo-science—use a standardized scoring system to gauge truth or deception.

A score of -3 or below indicates “strong deception.” Sylvia scored a -18 on each exam, putting him in the company of family annihilator Chris Watts, the only other person to score below a -15.

Our source said the polygraphs were a formality and that JAG had evidence of Sylvia’s guilt beforehand.

“When interviewed by JAG and CID, he was shown the burner phone he failed to destroy and was found in his trash can. He sent sensitive combat info and a map of ship positions to Teheran’s mayor, Alireza Zakani, and Ahmed Vahidi,” a JAG source told RRN.

Sylvia broke down sobbing uncontrollably, his body quaking like a cornered animal as he confessed his crimes, muttering, “Yes, I did it… I did it. Please don’t kill me.”

“I’m not getting into who decided what, and I don’t agree with the decision, but, umm, he was told if he signed a written confession, he’d get 20 years without the possibility of parole instead of a military tribunal and a noose. And he did just that.”

Sylvia, 54, will be eligible for release in 2046.

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