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SW's avatar
SW
3h

JFK speech 1961 to the press, A tight knit machine

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2024/09/17/hgaj-s17.html

CIA Democrats 2026 midterms same thing.

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Kacie's avatar
Kacie
4h

Treason is Treason. How many of our soldiers died because the info he gave our enemies! He deserved tribunal & noose! Our justice system is corrupt!

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