This leaked classified report to Congress described an incident in which a swarm of 'orb' UFOs surrounded an F-22 stealth Raptor, forcing it off course. Highly qualified U.S. Navy pilots — flying from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and training for active duty in the Persian Gulf between 2014 and 2015— told their superiors the objects seemingly defied the laws of physics. The whistleblower's report is said to make reference not just to UFOs but to 'ARVs' short for 'Alien Reproduction Vehicle' - meaning successfully reverse-engineered alien spacecraft.