By Lance D Johnson

May 19, 2025

In the high-stakes world of corporate power and political manipulation, few revelations strike as deeply as the allegation that Pfizer executives deliberately slowed COVID-19 vaccine trials to influence the 2020 U.S. election.

New Allegations About Timing of Pfizer Covid Vaccine Passed to House Panel

A former Pfizer scientist said the timing of the 2020 vaccine results ‘wasn’t a coincidence,’ according to allegations provided by a rival drugmaker

Newly uncovered testimony suggests that top Pfizer R&D leaders orchestrated a delay in clinical testing—not for scientific caution, but to ensure results wouldn't emerge before Election Day.

This bombshell, revealed through congressional investigations, paints a damning picture of a pharmaceutical giant willing to play God with public health for political and financial gain.

The implications are staggering: a company entrusted with saving lives instead weaponized its science, suppressed critical data, and helped shape an election that led to unprecedented medical coercion.

Key points:

Congressional investigators allege Pfizer intentionally slowed vaccine trials to avoid influencing the 2020 election.

Former Pfizer scientist Dr. Philip Dormitzer reportedly admitted the delay was orchestrated by senior R&D leaders.

The timing allowed Pfizer to avoid scrutiny before the election, then rapidly deploy mandates under a new administration.

The scheme backfired as vaccine failures and injuries mounted, exposing the fraud behind the rushed approvals.

The investigation raises urgent questions about corporate collusion, government corruption, and the erosion of medical ethics.

The election interference playbook

The 2020 presidential race was already one of the most contentious in U.S. history, with COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, and promises of a "miracle" vaccine dominating the national conversation.

Internal documents and whistleblower testimony now suggest Pfizer executives saw an opportunity—not to serve public health, but to exploit it.

According to GSK’s testimony to Congress, Dr. Philip Dormitzer, a former Pfizer R&D leader, revealed that the company’s top three scientists deliberately slowed trial progress to avoid releasing data before November.

Dr. Dormitzer had told GSK employees that "in late 2020, the three most senior people in Pfizer R&D were involved in a decision to deliberately slow down clinical testing so that it would not be complete prior to the results of the presidential election that year."

This wasn’t about scientific rigor—it was about political timing.

Had Pfizer released results in October, then-President Donald Trump could have claimed credit for Operation Warp Speed, potentially swaying voters eager for an end to pandemic restrictions.

Instead, Pfizer’s calculated delay left the public in limbo, fueling frustration and anger that Democrats weaponized against President Trump.

By the time the vaccine was unveiled under the criminal Biden administration, the groundwork had been laid for aggressive mandates, despite mounting evidence of the shot’s inefficacy and risks.

A legacy of deception and disaster

Pfizer’s alleged manipulation didn’t stop at the election.

Once the fake Biden administration took office, the company’s vaccine—now shielded from pre-election scrutiny—was fast-tracked for emergency use, followed by coercive mandates affecting millions of workers, soldiers, and even children.

Yet the science never supported the hype.

Breakthrough infections surged, myocarditis cases spiked among young men, and whistleblowers exposed fraudulent trial practices.

The parallels to historical pharmaceutical scandals are chilling.

Like Big Tobacco’s suppression of cancer data or Purdue Pharma’s deceptive opioid marketing, Pfizer’s actions suggest a pattern of profit-driven deceit.

The difference? This time, the federal government became a willing accomplice, using mandates to force an untested product on the public while silencing dissent.

With Congress now demanding answers, Pfizer faces a crisis of credibility.

If proven, the allegations reveal a dangerous collusion between corporate power and political agendas—one that sacrificed transparency, informed consent, and medical ethics for control.

The question isn’t just whether Pfizer manipulated an election, but whether the American people will finally hold these entities accountable for the lies that upended their lives.

For those who resisted the narrative from the start, this investigation is vindication.

For those who trusted the system, it’s a wake-up call. And for Pfizer, it may be the beginning of the end.

No longer running CDC from Brussels, capturing Walensky would seal the deal on a trifecta of COVID criminals: Fauci, Collins & Walensky.

