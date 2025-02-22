By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 22, 2025

A US Army C-17 Globemaster carrying 78 shackled FBI agents landed at Leeward Point Airfield, Guantanamo Bay, hours after the Senate confirmed Kash Patel as the next director of an agency long-mired by corruption, GITMO sources told Real Raw News.

That the agents wore wrist and ankle restraints proves they are prisoners, not feds working at GITMO, our source said.

And while he either couldn’t or wouldn’t supply the agents’ names, he implied they are among a coterie of mid-level personnel responsible for politically persecuting President Donald J. Trump following the stolen 2020 presidential election.

“They’re all guilty; innocent people don’t come to GITMO,” our source said.

“I understand the flight getting here when it did, and Director Patel’s confirmation is a coincidence.”

The coincidence theory, though, seems improbable.

Three hours earlier, flights holding the 178 Central and South American illegal aliens President Trump had temporarily sent to GITMO departed the naval base for Honduras.

They had been housed at Camp Echo, separated from the clearinghouse of Deep Staters inhabiting Camp Delta pending military tribunals or summary executions.

Delta is presently overcrowded and lacks cell space to house 78 fresh detainees.

So, if President Trump hadn’t deported the Venezuelans and Hondurans, where would JAG have put the feds? (Chumming the Caribbean Sea could’ve been an option, in my humble opinion).

To us, it seems more likely that the President deported the illegals to make room for the treasonous feds, and Kash Patel, upon being sworn in, having taken his constitutional oath, immediately began purging the FBI.

According to our source, Thursday’s “flight fed” won’t be the last planeload of alphabet agency assholes to land at the nation’s most infamous prison, yet he couldn’t exclude the possibility of more illegals showing up, at least briefly, in the future.

“The situation here is fluid, and we follow the President’s orders,” our source said.

“Sometimes we don’t even know who’s coming and leaving until a day beforehand. It’s important to understand that when the President speaks on television, he doesn’t always say what he plans to do. His mind is like a diamond, cold, hard, and brilliant, and he muddies his messaging to confound his enemies.”

The source then dove deep into conspiratorial thinking, saying hundreds or even thousands of FBI personnel belong to tenacious secret sects bent on global domination.

He mentioned the Thule Society, the Order of the Golden Dawn, Ordo Templi Orientis, the Freemasons, Skull & Bones, and a half dozen other malevolent-sounding hierarchies.

Researching those cabals is beyond the scope of this article, but it’ll be interesting to see whether JAG prosecutors remark on them at future military tribunals.

“We are optimistic that with Patel leading the FBI and Homan in charge of ICE, major change is on the way, killing two birds with one stone—getting rid of every illegal in the country and every corrupt fed in the government. It’s a new dawn, a golden dawn, for the Golden Age of America,” the source said.