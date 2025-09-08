By Matthew Clark & Steven Ertelt

September 8, 2025

Two big things happened this week in 2019 in our trial against Planned Parenthood.

One of the Defendants majorly undercut Planned Parenthood’s case, explaining what he thought Planned Parenthood “bought all of, was this business model that runs directly contrary to the federal law in fetal tissue sales.”

And in a major moment in the trial, a video of an ABC News 20/20 undercover investigative report that first exposed illegality in the fetal tissue procurement and abortion industries was played for the jury.

First, Planned Parenthood’s legal team brought up an email that co-Defendant David Daleiden, one of the pro-life investigative journalists who recorded conversations with abortionists about aborted babies’ body parts, wrote to one of the other co-Defendants regarding his conversation with Planned Parenthood Medical Director Deborah Nucatola.

We discussed the contents of this email as it came up in the trial a few days ago.

Within that email Daleiden wrote “She bought it all, hook, line, and sinker.”

Planned Parenthood’s attorney asked why he had used that phrase, in what seemed like an attempt to trap him:

“And by saying ‘She bought it all hook line and sinker,’ you were referring to the fact that you were representing yourself as Robert Sarkis of BioMax, a new fetal tissue procurement company. Correct?”

Daleiden clarified:

“Not exactly. I was primarily referring to the undercover scenario that we were presented as regards the kind of business plan or business model that BioMax was proposing. Which was a standard tissue procurement organization business model, where a middleman company would send in technicians to inside – embed inside a Planned Parenthood clinic to do all the work of harvesting body parts, and then make a per-volume payment to the Planned Parenthood clinic, based on the number of specimens harvested.

That’s what I was specifically referring to by what I felt that she bought all of, was this business model that runs directly contrary to the federal law in fetal tissue sales.”

Planned Parenthood’s attorney again pressed, calling the phrase:

“a cliché that is designed to communicate that the person who’s buying it hook, line, and sinker has been duped in some way.”

Daleiden responded:

“I was not using it for that specific of a meaning.

I was simply using it to communicate that I felt that Dr. Nucatola, as the senior director of medical services at PPFA [Planned Parenthood Federation of America], had completely accepted the undercover scenario of the BioMax business model that we were proposing, which I think is a — is a business model that runs completely contrary to the federal law on fetal tissue transfers.”

He further testified:

So what I meant is what I wrote in this sentence.

In the full sentence, not just the phrase that you read, but the full sentence where I say:

“She bought it all hook line and sinker, and admitted PP National knows the potential for illegality/unethics but has a don’t ask don’t tell policy, going so far as to choose to keep nothing in writing about fetal tissue because it’s too dangerous. If something happens they want the affiliates to take the fall.”

What I meant by that sentence, starting off with “hook line and sinker” is that I felt she had bought the illegal business model that BioMax was proposing undercover, and had gone on to — because of accepting that scenario, had gone on to reveal all these other problems that PPFA was aware of with their fetal tissue programs.

As we’ve told you, Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) and its affiliates filed this lawsuit seeking to discredit and silence the investigative journalists because they recorded its officials in undercover videos.

Now the truth of Planned Parenthood’s actions is coming to light.

In fact, the defense was able to show a video to the jury that further exposed the fetal tissue procurement and abortion industries.

We’ve previously explained how throughout this trial Planned Parenthood has been fighting to keep the reality of what is occurring in these industries from coming before the jury.

Planned Parenthood Abortionist Who Discussed “Crushing” Babies to Harvest Their Organs Testifies as Video of Her Statements Played for the Jury

The video that was allowed to be played in its entirety was a segment on the ABC News program 20/20 that was first aired in 2000.

It featured undercover video of conversations between a 20/20 producer posing as a potential investor, and Dr. Miles Jones, a Missouri Pathologist, regarding disturbing practices in the fetal tissue procurement and abortion industries.

Before the video was played Daleiden was asked if he had been aware of this video prior to his own undercover investigation.

In fact, he testified that this report is what led to his investigation:

Question: About that time did you become aware of a video that had been done concerning that same topic, done by ABC, a 20/20 segment?

Daleiden: Yes, I did.

Question: Okay. Did that — how did that segment and Congressional testimony influence your thinking regarding your plans for this project?

Daleiden: So there was a — through the Congressional transcript, I learned that ABC’s 20/20 program had actually done their own — their own news story on the topic of fetal trafficking right at that same time, in March of 2000, and they had both done interviews with whistleblowers, including one of the individuals who testified at the Congressional hearing.

They also did interviews with some of the principals of the Planned Parenthood clinic in Kansas and the middleman companies who were harvesting and selling body parts from inside of it.

And they also did — the ABC 20/20 producers did their own undercover investigation as well with participants in that fetal organ trafficking ring.

Then video was then played in its entirety in the courtroom for the jury (you can watch it below).

In it, journalist Chris Wallace reiterated that it is illegal to sell fetal tissue, as well as to alter abortions to preserve fetal organs for sale.

As Wallace stated in the 19 year-old undercover report:

“. . . laws have been passed to draw a clear line. A woman must decide to have an abortion before she’s approached to donate the fetus. Abortions can’t be altered to get better specimens. And above all, tissue can’t be sold for profit. Despite all that some businessmen have slipped in, and turned human fetuses into dollars.”

In the same video, Dr. Jones discussed the process of selling fetal tissue, matching “supply and demand,” and what he projects his company will make from these transactions.

This is only the latest shocking revelation to come out of this trial.

We previously reported that when asked on cross examination if there were actual demands for certain organs, another Planned Parenthood abortionists who took the stand testified:

“That was certainly my understanding, yeah. Whether it was liver or . . . I said liver. But whether it was actually . . . they wanted a liver or a kidney or a, I don’t know, intestines . . . .”

That abortionist also admitted to wanting to sell what he referred to as “barrels and buckets” of medical waste – including aborted babies’ body parts – to a research company.

Planned Parenthood Leaders Admit Under Oath to Killing Babies in Illegal Partial-Birth Abortions

The Center for Medical Progress released horrific new video footage today showing Planned Parenthood leaders admitting to killing babies in illegal partial-birth abortions to obtain their body parts for sale for grisly research.

The new video follows on a prior video showing deposition statements in which Planned Parenthood officials admitting to selling the body parts of aborted babies.

New Video Shows Planned Parenthood Officials Admitting Aborted Baby Parts Sold for “Financial Profits”

During the new video, top Planned Parenthood leaders give sworn depositions in which they admit to changing abortion procedures to harvest more usable fetal organs and tissues.

The new video includes unsealed deposition testimony from Dr. Deborah Nucatola, Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s Senior Director of Medical Services from 2009 to 2016, who now holds regional leadership positions with the abortion company.

Nucatola famously described Planned Parenthood’s fetal tissue research programs, casually over wine and salad at a crowded Los Angeles restaurant, in CMP’s first undercover video release in 2015. In the undercover video, Nucatola described using ultrasound guidance to flip a baby to a feet-first position for intact extraction and successful organ harvesting at Planned Parenthood. Yet when questioned by Congressional investigators, Nucatola denied that such abortions were used in Planned Parenthood’s fetal tissue research programs.

But under oath in her deposition, Nucatola confirms, “If I was aware that it was a donation case, yes” she would change where she grasped the baby with her forceps in order not to crush certain organs.

When asked about her description of flipping a baby to breech position in order to obtain intact organs, Nucatola first seems to deny doing so. But when confronted with her conclusion on the undercover tape, “We’ve been pretty successful with that,” Nucatola admits, “I was referring to PPLA.” Asked if that included herself, Nucatola testifies, “Yes, including me, I worked at PPLA.”

Using ultrasound guidance to manipulate the baby from vertex to breech orientation before intact extraction is the hallmark of the illegal partial-birth abortion procedure (18 U.S.C. 1531), which attempts to draw a brightline between abortion and infanticide by criminalizing the intact extraction of a living baby for the purpose of killing the child afterward.

The new video also shows testimony from Tram Nguyen, Vice President of Abortion Access at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast in Houston,Texas.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals found in 2019 that CMP’s undercover footage of Nguyen admitting Planned Parenthood could sign a statement disclaiming “intent” to perform an intact extraction abortion, and then go on to procure an intact baby , was forensically authentic and accurate evidence that Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast had committed partial-birth abortions.

Under oath, when shown the video clip and asked if it was her understanding that an abortion provider could provide an intact fetus so long as the form was signed, Nguyen testifies, “Yes,” and when asked if it is true that intact abortions occur in spite of the form, Nguyen admits, “It is true.”

The new video also includes testimony from Mary Gatter, former medical director for PPLA, admitting that after internal debate in the organization, she “evolved” in her thinking to believe that changing abortion “techniques” in order to harvest higher quality fetal tissue was acceptable.

Gatter testifies that Planned Parenthood makes a distinction between the abortion “technique” and the abortion “procedure,” and that changing the former is allowed while changing the latter is not.

The federal law at 42 U.S.C. 289g-1 prohibits any changes to the “procedures used to terminate the pregnancy,” and not simply “the procedure” as a singular category.

Responding to the footage, David Daleiden, the founder of CMP and the lead investigator behind exposing Planned Parenthood’s aborted body part sales, told LifeNews.com that these depictions prove the abortion company broke the law.

“Planned Parenthood reflexively proclaims innocence to the public and to a compliant establishment press, but when Planned Parenthood abortion leadership is placed under oath, they testify to crimes against women and infants. Criminality in the national taxpayer-funded abortion industry will continue to spread unless federal authorities hold them accountable once and for all,” he said.

The exposé videos catching Planned Parenthood officials selling the body parts of aborted babies have shocked the nation.

Here is a list of all 14:

In the first video : Shock Video Catches Planned Parenthood’s Top Doctor Selling Body Parts of Aborted Babies

In the second video: Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Mary Gatter joked, “I want a Lamborghini” as she negotiated the best price for baby parts.

In the third video: 3rd Shock Video Catches Planned Parenthood Vice President Selling Body Parts of Aborted Babies

In the fourth video: 4th Video Catches Planned Parenthood VP Discussing How to Break the Law to Sell Aborted Babies

READ MORE:

Mass Graves of Thousands of Children Killed by Obama’s Adrenochrome Ring Discovered on US Soil

Investigation finds evidence that Planned Parenthood is selling body parts of aborted babies.

America’s fourth leading cause of death is abortion at the hands of Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood Reaches a New Low: Bus Traveling to DNC Will Offer Free Abortions and Vasectomies at DNC in Chicago

BREAKING: Missouri SUES Planned Parenthood after Veritas Investigation Reveals a Conspiracy to Traffic Minors Across State Lines for Secret Abortions

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Call for Defunding Planned Parenthood Via DOGE

BOTTOMLINE

The article referenced testimony from a civil trial (Planned Parenthood Federation of America v. Center for Medical Progress) involving undercover videos released by anti-abortion activist David Daleiden.

During the trial, Dr. Thomas Moran, a medical director at Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwes t, was cross-examined about a 2015 conversation recorded at a conference.

Moran testified that he approached undercover operatives posing as fetal tissue buyers because he wanted to explore options for disposing of "medical waste," which included fetal remains from abortions.

He described this waste as coming in "barrels or buckets" and expressed interest in a procurement company potentially buying or handling it to "get rid of" it.

The 2000 ABC News 20/20 undercover segment played in court, featuring Dr. Miles Jones, a pathologist who ran a fetal tissue brokerage company called Opening Lines (unaffiliated with Planned Parenthood).

Jones discussed market-driven pricing for fetal tissue, which raised questions about illegal profiting. However, Jones was not a Planned Parenthood employee or abortion provider—he was a third-party middleman sourcing from various clinics.

Federal law (42 U.S.C. § 289g-2) prohibits selling fetal tissue for profit but allows "reasonable payments" for costs like transportation, processing, and storage. Donations require patient consent and cannot alter abortion procedures for tissue quality.

A congressional hearing and contempt proceedings against Jones followed, but no charges resulted.

Investigations Cleared Planned Parenthood:

Over a dozen state and federal probes (2015–2016) into the CMP videos found no evidence of illegal sales.

Legal Repercussions for Activists:

Daleiden and associate Sandra Merritt faced charges in California for illegal recordings. In January 2025, they pleaded no contest to a felony, receiving probation.

Planned Parenthood won a $2 million+ civil judgment against CMP in 2019 for damages from the videos.

Planned Parenthood maintains it has never sold fetal tissue and ended all donation programs in 2015 amid the controversy to avoid further politicization.

WATCH: Mass Graves of Thousands of Children Killed By Obama's Adrenochrome...

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.