Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zihna Augustine's avatar
Zihna Augustine
7h

Wow. That makes sense. Let's hope his death will be a trigger to expose it all. Would be good if they could locate his book. He went through a lot of what "personalities" have gone through. And, he overcame it. But, it seems like those that try to stop it die...suddenly. Lets not let him die in vain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture