By Cristina Laila

July 30, 2025

A powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday evening.

A tsunami warning was issued for all of Hawaii.

Tsunami alerts were issued for Alaska and the entire US West Coast.

It appears tsunami waves have already reached Kamchatka, Russia.

Live look at Hawaii:

WATCH: JLR© on X: "🔴 EARTHQUAKE!! Russia. TSUNAMI WATCH!! Hawaii. LIVE. https://t.co/QOPA5wpdZM" / X

This is the largest quake in 14 years.

ABC News reported:

Tsunami waves begin hitting Hawaii after 8.8 earthquake near Russia: alerts for West Coast

A massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia on Tuesday, sparking tsunami warnings -- and evacuations of coastal areas -- in Hawaii and alerts for other areas of the U.S. West Coast.

The National Weather Service said in a post to X just after 7 p.m. local time -- 1 a.m. ET -- that tsunami waves "were recently detected in Haleiwa."

In a message posted on social media, President Donald Trump urged people to "STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE" and to monitor updates on the tsunami.gov online dashboard.

In Hawaii, the National Weather Service called for "urgent action" to protect lives and property.

Officials there urged residents to leave beaches and evacuate low-lying areas for higher ground or to take shelter on at least the fourth floor of a building.

Sirens sounded across the Hawaii islands 10 minutes after each hour for the three hours leading up to the expected impact as a part of a statewide warning system.

The first tsunami waves were forecast to reach Hawaii just after 7:15 p.m. local time -- or 1:15 a.m. ET. The initial waves were expected on the Kauai coast, with effects on Hawaii island about 20-30 minutes later.

Speaking at a press conference less than an hour before the waves were expected to hit, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said -- based on indications from other areas in the Pacific, the waves had already passed through -- officials in Hawaii were braced for a "significant wave" measuring 6 feet total, from peak to trough.

"That means a 3-foot wave riding on the top of the ocean," Green said.

All shores of the island are at risk because tsunami waves wrap around islands, officials said.

"The danger can continue for many hours after the initial wave as subsequent waves arrive. Tsunami heights cannot be predicted and the first wave may not be the largest," the National Weather Service said in an alert.

"It is not just a 3-foot wave, it is a forceful wall of water," the governor said, adding that it's possible such a wave could knock down utility poles and leave debris strewn in its wake.

Amid earlier reports of traffic gridlock as residents evacuated the shoreline, the governor said he thought there was plenty of time for people to reach higher ground and that it appeared traffic was already easing.

In an interview with ABC Honolulu affiliate KITV, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi urged residents to move to higher ground.

"We need people to stay calm but also to act accordingly. If you can get to higher ground if you're in a low-lying area, please do that." He urged caution on the roads amid "bumper-to-bumper traffic" during evacuations.

Tsunami alerts for U.S. West Coast -- and elsewhere in the world

In the wake of the quake, a tsunami warning was also issued for part of Alaska's Aleutian Islands and Northern California, from Cape Mendocino -- located about 200 miles north of California -- to the Oregon border.

The rest of the California coast, as well as Oregon and Washington, are under a tsunami advisory, while the threat is being evaluated.

The U.S. territories of Guam and American Samoa are also under a tsunami advisory, according to USGS.

The intense quake occurred about 85 miles off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula with a depth of nearly 12 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded by the agency, which upgraded its magnitude from initial reports of 8.0 and 8.7.

Magnitude 6.3 and 6.9 aftershocks were also reported in the area, according to USGS.

An advisory was also issued for Japan's Pacific Coast regions from Hokkaido to Kyushu.

Japan's meteorological agency warned that a tsunami about 1 meter (3 feet) high is expected to reach Hokkaido in the north around 10:00 a.m., local time, with waves arriving later in the day along parts of eastern Honshu and Kyushu in the south.

People are warned to stay away from the coast and river mouths and not to approach the water to observe.

Ecuador and Chile are also under tsunami alerts, according to local officials.

A tsunami warning means that a tsunami that could cause widespread, dangerous flooding and powerful currents is expected.

A tsunami watch means a distant earthquake has occurred and a tsunami is possible.

BOTTOMLINE

A magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, 2025, at 11:24 AM local time, centered 119 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 19.3 km.

This is one of the strongest quakes on record, tied for the sixth largest globally, and the most significant since the 2011 Tohoku earthquake.

It triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific, including Hawaii, Alaska, and parts of the US West Coast, with advisories extending to Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Ecuador, and other Pacific regions.

In Hawaii, a tsunami warning was issued, with initial waves of up to 4 feet recorded at Haleiwa, Oahu, and 1.7 meters at Kahului, Maui.

Flights at Hilo International Airport were halted, and heavy traffic was reported as residents evacuated coastal areas.

Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and Northern California (from Cape Mendocino to the Oregon border) were under tsunami warnings, while the rest of the US West Coast, including Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia, faced advisories.

Waves up to 1.4 feet were expected in Moclips, Washington, and 2 feet in parts of Oregon. A 1-foot tidal surge was recorded in Amchitka, Alaska.

The National Tsunami Warning Center advised avoiding beaches, harbors, and marinas, with no widespread inundation expected on the West Coast.

In Russia, tsunami waves of 3-5 meters hit Severo-Kurilsk, flooding the port and a fish processing plant, prompting evacuations.

Minor injuries were reported, with damage to buildings, including a kindergarten.

Japan issued evacuation orders for 1.9 million people along its Pacific coast, with waves up to 1.3 meters recorded in Iwate Prefecture.

No significant damage or injuries were reported in Japan, but authorities warned of potential larger waves for up to a day.

The quake occurred in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone, following a magnitude 7.4 foreshock on July 20.

Aftershocks up to magnitude 6.9 were reported, with Russian officials warning of potential tremors up to 7.5 for a month.

Tsunami alerts were also issued for parts of China, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Latin America, but no major impacts were reported outside Russia, Japan, and Hawaii by early reports.

For updates, check tsunami.gov.

