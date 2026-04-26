By Aliki Kraterou

April 27, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump and Melania were rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ dinner after a gunman opened fire.

The US President was evacuated from the event by Secret Service agents as other terrified guests scrambled to hide under tables for cover at the Washington Hilton.

President Trump was rushed out of the event by the Secret Service. AP

President Trump was escorted off the stage after shots were fired. REUTERS

President Donald Trump posted a photo of the alleged shooter on Saturday night, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of California.

Allen is accused of opening fire at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night while the president and his cabinet were in attendance.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage sprinting past a security checkpoint and headed straight for the ballroom where thousands of journalists were gathered for the annual event.

Agents leapt into action as the suspect streaked past. A Secret Service Agent was shot during the incident but is expected to survive.

Shots were fired during the event. AP

Dramatic footage shows President Trump and the first lady bending down behind the dais before being hustled out by Secret Service officers.

Police swarmed the hotel where the black-tie event was taking place, and helicopters hovered overhead.

Panicked dinner guests were screaming ‘Get down, get down!’ and dove under the tables as Secret Service officers in combat gear ran into the dining room.

The shooter was later identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, two law enforcement officials said.

FBI officials later said he opened fire at a Secret Service agent.

Speaking at a press briefing at the White House shortly after the shooting, President Trump said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons and wearing a bulletproof vest before calling him a ‘would-be assassin’.

He branded the suspect a ‘sick person’ who charged a security checkpoint and injured a law enforcement officer.

President Trump said the agent was shot from a very close distance with a very powerful gun but the vest did the job.

He said the agent is in ‘great shape’ while officials confirmed he is being treated at hospital for his injuries.

President Trump also thanked the Secret Service, adding that the venue was ‘not a particularly secure building.’

FBI Director Kash Patel urged the public to share “any information whatsoever related to this event.”

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is rushed out by Secret Service agents. AFP

Security officials evacuate U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson as a shooter opens fire.

Agents stand guard after the security incident. Getty

President Trump’s motorcade vehicle heading back to the White House. AP

Chaos erupted in the ballroom around 8.35pm, before the US President’s speech, when an armed man stormed the hotel lobby.

Some in the crowd reported hearing what they believed to be five to eight shots fired.

Shortly after the incident, President Trump- who was uninjured- said the shooter was apprehended and said he did not want the dinner cancelled.

He posted on Truth Social: “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely.

“The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.”

“They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

But he later announced the event would be rescheduled within 30 days.

He wrote on Truth Social: “Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately.

“I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room.

“The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour.

“I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Sun’s Editor at Large Harry Cole was at the black-tie dinner and witnessed the chaos unfold.

He said thousands had gathered at the massive ballroom, all waiting for Trump’s much-anticipated speech when ‘at least’ five gunshots were heard.

Panicked guests got under the tables as people shouted ‘get down, get down’.

President Trump was evacuated within seconds of the gunshots being heard while the War Secretary was also whisked out.

The President was set to be honored and give a speech at the event.

Those in attendance included Vice President JD Vance, War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Terrified guests ducked for cover after the loud bang was heard. Getty

Members of the National Guard run next to the red carpet after shots were heard. Reuters

President Trump and Melania during the White House correspondents ‘ dinner. EPA

A police K-9 Unit officer works outside the venue. Reuters

Organizers initially considered resuming the dinner, but officials ultimately decided to cancel the event.

President Donald Trump speaks, flanked by FBI Director Kash Patel and US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, during a press briefing at the White House shortly after the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

President Trump held a press briefing at the White House with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth by his side.

The suspect is being charged with two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and a second crime of assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon, Jeanine Pirro, US attorney for Washington, DC, said.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were attending the event along with Vice President JD Vance, Cabinet members, lawmakers, journalists, and other officials.

Around 8:35–8:36 p.m. ET, a 31-year-old man identified as Cole Tomas Allen (from Torrance, California, reportedly a teacher and former video game developer) approached the security checkpoint/magnetometer area in the hotel lobby.

He was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. He charged the checkpoint, leading to an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service agents.

One Secret Service officer was struck by gunfire but was saved by his bulletproof vest and is reported to be in good condition.

The suspect was quickly subdued, not struck by gunfire himself, and taken into custody. He is described as a lone actor with no apparent accomplices.

Secret Service official tells us Allan identified himself as "legion," one of thousands of a 'righteous" brotherhood sworn to take down President Trump and everyone in his Cabinet.

Per a secret service source, Cole Allen, upon being subdued, said, "You may think you have me, but I will kill again," suggesting he has killed before.

This is the latest in a series of security incidents involving President Trump, but officials emphasize that the swift action prevented any harm to attendees.

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