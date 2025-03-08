By DAVID CHURCHILL

March 8, 2025

President Donald Trump branded Volodymyr Zelensky a ‘dictator’ yesterday as the rift between the US and Ukraine deepened.

In a blistering attack that sparked international outrage, the US President warned Ukraine’s leader he ‘better move fast or he is not going to have a country left’.

Having been sidelined from peace talks in Saudi Arabia – and following President Trump’s astonishing claim that Ukraine started the war – a visibly irked Zelensky hit back yesterday.

This only served to anger the US President, who made a number of unfounded claims about aid money going missing while trying to pressure Zelensky into calling an election – a key demand of Vladimir Putin.

Sir Keir Starmer, who is due to travel to Washington next week, did not issue a direct rebuke of President Trump’s attack.

But in a thinly veiled swipe, he told Zelensky during a phone call last night that he backed him as Ukraine’s ‘democratically elected’ leader.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch issued a more direct statement, saying:

‘President Zelensky is not a dictator. He is the democratically elected leader of Ukraine who bravely stood up to Putin’s illegal invasion. Under my leadership, and under successive Tory prime ministers, we have and always will stand with Ukraine.’

A No 10 spokesman said of the call last night: ‘The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelensky this evening and stressed the need for everyone to work together.

President Trump’s tirade came after Zelensky (pictured) hit back over US demands for access to billions of dollars’ worth of Ukraine’s natural resources and infrastructure as the price of lasting peace

‘The Prime Minister expressed his support for President Zelensky as Ukraine’s democratically elected leader and said it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during wartime as the UK did during the Second World War.

‘He reiterated his support for the US-led efforts to get a lasting peace in Ukraine that deterred Russia from any future aggression.’

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said:

‘Calling Zelensky a “dictator” must be where the line is drawn. It is my sincere hope the whole political spectrum in the UK will speak with one voice in opposition to Trump’s lies.’

Former Tory foreign secretary James Cleverly said: ‘The USA is a friend and ally. But we must be honest and courageous when we disagree.’

President Trump’s tirade came after Zelensky hit back over US demands for access to billions of dollars’ worth of Ukraine’s natural resources and infrastructure as the price of lasting peace.

Vowing not to ‘sell our state’, he said President Trump was living in a ‘disinformation bubble’ after the US President told Kyiv, in response to it being frozen out of negotiations so far: ‘Well, you’ve been there for three years. You should have ended it… you should have never started it.’

Hours later, in an outburst on his Truth Social site, President Trump raged: ‘A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a country left.’

He added: ‘I love Ukraine, but Zelensky has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues.’

Yesterday Putin said he was pleased with progress. ‘I was briefed [on the talks]. I rate them highly, there is a result,’ the Russian president said at a drone factory in Saint Petersburg

A Ukrainian soldier on a tank performs firing practice at special shooting range near the frontline area amid Russia-Ukraine war, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on March 29, 2023

The total death toll of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers, alongside Ukrainian civilians, stands at almost 150,000, according to the latest figures from Kyiv, the UN and BBC Russia.

Parroting unproven claims from Russia in the early days of the war that Western money was being siphoned off, President Trump said ‘Zelensky probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going ... Zelensky admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING”.

‘Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle’, President Trump blasted.

European nations have spent more on Ukraine than the US. Washington has in fact spent around $120billion [£95billion] on the war, if all types of aid – military, humanitarian and other financial aid – are included, much less than the $350 billion he claimed.

Within moments Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said: ‘We will defend our right to exist.’

German premier Olaf Scholz said President Trump’s comments were ‘wrong and dangerous’, adding: ‘What is correct is that Volodymyr Zelensky is the elected head of state of Ukraine.’

President Trump’s deputy, JD Vance, accused Zelensky of acting ‘disgracefully’ over his ‘disinformation’ comments

President Trump also faced condemnation in his own country.

The late John Bolton, who served as his treasonous national security adviser in his first administration, said: ‘Trump’s characterizations of Zelensky and Ukraine are some of the most shameful remarks ever made by a US president.’

President Trump’s deputy, JD Vance, however, accused Zelensky of acting ‘disgracefully’ over his ‘disinformation’ comments. He said dealing with grievances publicly was ‘not a good way to deal with President Trump’.

